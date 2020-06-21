Anantara Dhigu Maldives joins yoga day celebrations with virtual yoga session

Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort is set to host to virtual yoga sessions to celebrate the International Day of Yoga 2020.

Winding down the day’s yoga activities under the late afternoon sun, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort will host a 30-minute sequence focused on opening the heart chakra with the aim to awaken the heart, body and mind.

The session, scheduled for 5pm local time, will be broadcast via the resort’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram).

Along with Anantara Dhigu, seven other Anantara properties from diverse destinations such as Thailand, Sri Lanka, Oman and Zambia will live stream similar yoga sessions.

You can follow Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort, Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, Anantara Kalutara Resort, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, and The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara on Facebook to watch these sessions.

Situated on Dhigufinolhu island in the South Male Atoll is Anantara Dhigu, where luxury meets simplicity. The resort comprises of the most spacious of luxury villas coupled with private plunge pools while just being a quick 35-minute speedboat ride away from the main Velana International Airport.

Anantara Dhigu provides a harmonious combination of both the romantic, adventure and family friendly. Upon arrival guests can peer into the crystal waters below the jetty at puffer fish, sting rays and baby reef sharks.

Choose between villas perfectly positioned to catch the sunrise or sunset, or those that have their own private plunge pool. Among Maldives luxury accommodation, Anantara Dhigu is outstanding with its choice of stylishly designed villas and suites. A number of these villas come with direct access to the powdery white beach and all only steps away from the tranquil lagoon.

Parents can relax while little ones are entertained for hours and spoilt for choice with Anantara’s kids club and numerous activities available. Thrill the family with adventures that include water bobbing, surfing and deep sea fishing. Families can even take a short pontoon ride to the island of Guli Fushi, picnic on the deserted beaches and experience some of the best snorkelling in the Maldives.

The cuisine at Anantara Dhigu is an inspiring Maldives restaurant gastronomic experience. Dining is relaxed and informal, with an array of seafood and meat grills, fine Italian cuisine and varying themed buffet dinners, to lighter meals poolside for lunch.

Anantara Dhigu’s evocative location is matched by a tranquil island design approach that feels like home away from home while providing guests with their every need.