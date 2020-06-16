Emerald Maldives to reopen on Aug 1

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa is to reopen on August 1.

The resort suspended its operations in April due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Maldives and countries around the world to control the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Maldives preparing to reopen its borders in July, Emerald Maldives has announced that it will resume its operations on August 1.

“At Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, the ‘Natural Elegance’ experience begins with freedom,” an announcement by the resort read.

“From stunning island wide spaces to breathtaking views, we are delighted to meet and exceed expectations at all times and to welcome our beloved guests back with open arms.”

Emerald Maldives, the debut resort in the Indian Ocean tourist paradise by the Rome-headquartered Emerald Collection, opened its doors to visitors in December.

Part of The Leading Hotels of the World collection, the 120-villa Emerald Maldives resort is located in the Raa atoll, renowned for having some of the most diverse marine life in the world and boasts one of the largest lagoons in the Maldives.

Designed by architect Edward David Poole, each villa exudes contemporary and tropical influences to create modern and unique interiors. From the outside, the villas blend harmoniously with the backdrop of the serene, tropical island and on the inside awaits nothing short of a masterpiece. Poole’s striking design includes enormous sparkling, white marble bathrooms with lavish silver mirrors and colour blocked bedrooms with exotic marine life wall art to compliment.

All guests stay on deluxe all-inclusive basis, which means when they arrive at Emerald Maldives, everything is taken care of. Deluxe all-inclusive allows guests to dine at any of the four resorts’ restaurants as many times as they wish during their stay. They have unlimited access to the villa mini bar, which is fully stocked daily, enjoy premium spirits and all non-motorised water sports at no additional cost.

When it comes to dining, Emerald covers cuisines from every continent with four fantastic restaurants to choose from and each with their own menu, style, theme and ambience.

Amazonico, the first and only South American restaurant in the Maldives, serves dishes like ceviche with passion fruit dressing and meats and fish from the huge open fire grill, which takes centre stage in this atmospheric restaurant. Nestled in the centre of the island amongst the palm trees, there are red lanterns which are strategically placed to mirror the effect of an open campfire, offering guests an authentic rainforest experience.

Other culinary highlights include Asiatique’ s live cooking shows in front of the teppanyaki grill and fresh Maldivian lobster at the Beach Club Grill Restaurant. The signature Aqua Restaurant offers barefoot luxury at its finest, and with a variety of cooking stations chefs are able to bring guest’s culinary dreams to life.

Home to a sumptuous haven of tranquillity, Emerald SPA, can be found in a secluded corner of the private island, offering a range of Bailnese and Thai treatments across 10 air-conditioned treatment rooms, as well as a Turkish bath, sauna and jacuzzi. ELEMIS treatments are also available for guests seeking a sensory wellness experience with a difference.

Situated on one of the quietest parts of the island, the Yoga Pavilion is the perfect setting to truly switch off and offers breath-taking sunrise yoga sessions.

The resort has also been built with sports and fitness lovers in mind, with two large tennis courts, two paddle courts and an air-conditioned Gym & Sports Centre with a state-of-the-art Technogym. Personal trainers are available to all guests too.

The resort has prioritised sustainability by using long-lasting Langhi Langhi leaves to build the canopies, and solar panels on every villa to power the entire resort’s hot water. In a bid to reduce single-use plastic waste, the resort uses paper straws as well as glass bottles and the island is home to a recyclable water irrigation system and composting facility.