Crown & Champa Resorts to reopen seven hotels in Sept, rest in Oct

The wait is over!

Crown & Champa Resorts is opening its resorts and hotel collection and will be welcoming guests back with safety in mind.

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawalhi Maldives, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Komandoo Island Resort, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, and Champa Central Hotel will reopen on September 1.

Kuredu Island Resort and Innahura Maldives Resort will begin welcoming guests from October 1.

The hotel group closed all of its properties in April in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crown & Champa Resorts, a leader in the Maldivian hospitality industry with over 40 years’ experience, currently runs eight resorts — each targeting a unique traveller with the aim of offering great quality and value in different segments.

Its diverse collection of resorts include Hurawalhi Maldives, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, Innahura Maldives Resort, Komandoo Maldives, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Kuredu Resort Maldives, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, and one city hotel, Champa Central Hotel.

The group had earlier announced plans to open its ninth resort, Kagi Maldives Spa Island, later this year.

The Maldives is preparing to reopen its borders on July 15.

With the borders reopening on July 15, resorts and hotels on uninhabited islands as well as liveaboard vessels can begin hosting tourists right away.

Guesthouses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be allowed to reopen on August 1. Passengers on cruise ships and yachts will be barred from disembarking at inhabited islands until then.

Thirty-day free on-arrival visa will be issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country. The entire holiday has to be booked at a single facility except for transit arrangements.

There will be no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival. Tourists will only have to complete a health declaration form.

But visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms will be tested at their expense.