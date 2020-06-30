Sun Siyam Resors’ Olhuveli to reopen on July 15, rest on Oct 1

Sun Siyam Resorts is preparing to reopen its resorts in Maldives in July and October.

Olhuveli Beach & Spa Maldives will begin welcoming guests from July 15 — the day Maldives reopens its borders to foreign tourists.

Sun Aqua Vilu Reef and Sun Aqua Iru Veli will reopen on October 1.

The group has not yet set a date for reopening its flagship resort, The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives.

Olhuveli Beach & Spa

Set in the turquoise heart of the Indian Ocean that is the Maldives, Olhuveli is situated at the tip of South Male Atoll, accessible by a 45-minute exhilarating speedboat transfer from the main Velana International Airport.

Beautifully designed villas line the powder white sand beach of the island or stand over its turquoise lagoon, fusing modern flair with traditional architecture.

At Olhuveli, a myriad of facilities and leisure activities is provided to suit all needs and desires.

The Sun Spa boast eight secluded and private spa pavilions along with steam room, sauna, hydrotherapy, a spa boutique as well as a beauty salon.

The PADI/SSI diamond dive centre is fully equipped to serve even the most professional diver with a multi-lingual team of experienced and friendly instructors.

A wide range of water sports are also available including kite surfing as well as varieties of land sports and off-island excursions for a well deserved break.

The resort has been recently expanded, with the addition of is own private Dream Island.

This little island, which connects to the main island of Olhuveli by a walkway bridge, is home to a collection of brand new Grand Water Villas and Grand Water Villas with Pools.

A dedicated overwater spa, buffet restaurant, a la carte grill restaurant, bar, swimming pool and conference centre complete the Dream Island offering.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=external&v=976450456119693

The Sun Aqua collection

Remote yet refined and free of crowds, choose from two idyllic Maldivian islands, both of which are perfect for escaping and unwinding and offer a barefoot luxury resort experience.

The multi-award-winning Sun Aqua Vilu Reef and the newest addition to the Sun Siyam Portfolio, Sun Aqua Iru Veli, are truly tropical and ultra-private.

At Vilu Reef, guests can choose from 103 beach and overwater villas that feature plunge pools and ocean vistas. Multiple pools, a spa, and an assortment of water sports and diving are on offer.

Opening on October 2020 Your long-awaited dreams are about to come true! Opening on 1st October 2020 Posted by Sun Aqua Vilu Reef on Sunday, June 28, 2020

At the newly opened Iru Veli, paradise awaits! Guests can choose from the vast array of accommodation, from the famed Ocean Suite to the gorgeously appointed beach suites. Choose from floodlit tennis, badminton and volleyball courts, a variety of excursions, signature spa treatments, and many more.

Its time to welcome you back to paradise!Opening in October 2020 Posted by Sun Aqua Iru Veli on Sunday, June 28, 2020

Vilu Reef and Iru Veli are renowned for their dazzling white, sugar soft beaches, five-star cuisine, tranquil spas, a wide range of activities and renowned snorkelling.

Both resorts are easily accessed by seaplane from the Maldives main Velana International Airport and each transfer takes approximately 45 minutes.

Sun Siyam Resorts, one of the most forward-thinking and dynamic hospitality companies in the Maldives, has a portfolio of five boutique luxury resorts operating in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, including The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives, Olhuveli Beach & Spa Maldives, Sun Aqua Vilu Reef Maldives, Sun Aqua Iru Veli Maldives, and Sun Aqua Pasikudah in Sri Lanka.

The resort group is on a major expansion drive, with several new resorts opening in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.