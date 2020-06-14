Vakkaru Maldives to reopen on Aug 1, rolls out new ‘Vakkare’ safety programme

In response to the development of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vakkaru Maldives continues to follow the latest advice and recommendations from the authorities.

Whilst the country is exerting every effort to contain the virus, the government of Maldives is at its planning stage to introduce safe tourism guidelines. The tourism ministry has officially announced that the Maldives will be reopening its borders for visitors in July.

Vakkaru Maldives is looking forward to reopening its door for our valued guests on August 1.

New ‘Vakkare’ safety programme

The Maldives already offers one of the safest locations in the world, owing to the natural and unique concept of one island one resort.

Vakkaru promises you an intimate slice of paradise, where you can enjoy a safe and happy holiday in the privacy of your own island home. The one proviso being that all travellers have to be fit for travel and entry into the Maldives.

In preparation for its reopening, Vakkaru is doubling down on its commitment to health and safety. The resort is launching an elevated hygiene procedure called ‘Vakkare’ — meaning Vakkaru Cares — for the guests, its team members, the community and business partners.

Vakkaru’s dedicated team is being trained to deliver the most hygienic attention possible from the moment they arrive into their ‘Kare’, providing guests with the confidence that they will enjoy an exceptional vacation in the safest surroundings.

Whether you are travelling as a couple or in a family, you will be in the ‘Kare’, the moment you arrive at the Velana International Airport. Vakkaru’s team will ensure the right escort until you embark on your scenic journey to the timeless sanctuary.

At the resort, elevated hygiene and sanitation practices will be reinforced in all the public areas, production outlets and housekeeping. Proactive sanitisation and social distancing measures, particularly in restaurants, buffets and other common areas such as the gym, pool and beach will be observed.

Vakkaru will encourage many activities, such as diving, excursions, fishing and snorkelling, which can be privately enjoyed with limited contacts.

To give guests complete peace of mind, team members will go through all necessary medical checks prior to being back on duty. In the event of an emergency, a certified resort doctor will have all the necessary equipment and accessories in place, together with an isolation room, in line with guidance issued by the World Health Organisation and local authorities.

Waiver policy

Vakkaru remains committed to ensuring flexibility for its valued guests during these extraordinary times. The resort has further extended its cancellation policy, exceptionally for all bookings confirmed in July.

In the interim, the Vakkaru team remains available to assist you with your existing reservations, rebooking process or to provide you with any information regarding booking a future stay at the resort. Please contact the team at reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.

“At Vakkaru Maldives, rest assured that we are committed to the joy of travel and delivering exceptional experiences to our discerning guests in a safe and healthy environment,” an announcement read.

“Until then, stay safe and stay inspired to visit Maldives later. We are looking forward to welcoming you to our timeless sanctuary in the near future.”

Set in Baa atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and just 30 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Vakkaru offers an intimate slice of paradise with an enticing distillation of everything that makes this country so unique.

With spectacular marine biodiversity, white-sand beaches, exemplary service and the truly world-class dining options, the resort is committed to creating timeless memories, effortlessly.