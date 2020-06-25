Amilla Maldives to begin phased reopening in July

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is gearing up to welcome back guests to their ‘Island Home’ — private groups from July onwards and regular arrivals from October 1.

The move comes as the Maldives prepares to reopen its borders on July 15 and the easing of global travel restrictions enforced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amilla Maldives, a stunning private island set in Baa atoll, will reopen in three carefully-planned phases. These phases align with directions from the Maldivian government and guidelines set by the tourism ministry.

The first phase, launching next month, is just perfect for guests seeking a private and highly-personalised holiday for seven nights or more.

A selection of Amilla’s beachfront Residences (which range from one-bedroom Residences to eight-bedroom Residences) as well as the resort’s one-bedroom and two-bedroom Beach Villas have been specially prepared to welcome them.

Since the Maldives pioneered the ‘one island, one resort’ concept, the geographical isolation of each island limits opportunities to cross paths with others and Amilla is carefully monitoring the temperatures of all arrivals and departures to the private island.

In addition, the Maldives is an equatorial country with very high humidity and lots of sunshine, while Amilla itself is a spacious private island with very few Villas and Residences — many of these open areas are exposed to direct sunlight. A recent US government study reports that the coronavirus dies quickly on surfaces and air exposed to direct sunlight.

All of these factors combined help to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission and make Amilla a safer choice for your 2020 holiday.

Phase one guests will be able to enjoy a more self-contained experience for a minimum of seven nights whereby many services can be delivered directly to them in the comfort of their villas, with the addition of heightened hygiene protocols and reduced contact service such as no hand-shaking (to maintain Amilla’s physical distancing practices).

Private seaplane or domestic charter will be booked as there will be no shared options.

Food and beverage services will be scaled down during this period and customised according to guests’ requirements. Restaurants and bars can be opened as required. In addition, Home Delivery charges have been completely waived so guests can enjoy world-class dishes 18 hours per day inside their villa or on their private terrace.

Amilla’s largest properties – the stunning Residences – (which guests now have an opportunity to purchase) feature fully equipped kitchens, outdoor barbecues, and al fresco dining areas. This means there are plenty of different private locations for dining without even having to leave the Residence.

Residence guests will have access to a ‘providore list’ of groceries and have the choice to self-cater, order in or enjoy the main restaurant on request. The self-catering option is a rare advantage as very few Maldives villas have kitchens.

Amilla’s organic garden is also producing some fresh vegetables and herbs to complement its Homemade@Amilla and Homegrown@Amilla programmes. There will be a new focus on healthy probiotics and other types of wellness cuisine and drinks for any guests wanting to boost their immunity naturally.

Since the bars will be temporarily unavailable during phase one, families or groups can request private areas where they can enjoy drinks or they can linger on the beach as they watch the sunset. The resort will even send a Happy Hour beverage tray to the Villas and Residences twice a week so guests can make their own cocktails to enjoy in the privacy of their own beach area.

The activities and entertainment programmes will initially be a little leaner than usual; however non-motorised watersports and private excursions will be available. The summer is the perfect time for the manta ray season and trips to the Hanifaru Bay UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve where guests might even see a whale shark.

In addition, the Amilla Islanders have designed special coronavirus protocols to make the island even safer for guests. They include:

A period of 24 hours between check-outs and new check-ins for Villas and Residences so they can be thoroughly cleaned in accordance with new hygiene protocols

Villa Mini Bars can be stocked with the guests’ favourite items on request

Natural-based antiseptic soaps and amenities are in all properties

Fewer common touchpoints in F&B service procedures to minimise contact points

F&B outlets have been internally connected and there’s more space between tables to allow for greater distancing in all weather conditions

Spa treatments will start with low touch treatments such as reflexology and Thai massage – spa therapists and guests will have Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

In phase two, the resort will open up to more normalised operations from October 1, with open restaurants, bars and a weekly Baa-letin recreation programme.

For phase two, Amilla will be rolling out even more amenities and services but will continue with adaptations to operations that allow for more physical distancing and enhanced hygiene procedures such as paper-free menus and bills.

The Islanders have been working hard during this temporary hiatus on planning for the return of guests and making the island look even more beautiful than ever. The new protocols have been lovingly-crafted with the wellbeing and peace of mind of guests as a priority.

Located just 30 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Amilla Fushi offers a choice of 59 Houses that sit gracefully over crystal clear waters, nestle among lush tree tops or hug the shores of pristine white sand; plus eight spectacular four- to eight-bedroom Beach Residences ideally suited to large families, groups of friends and VVIPs seeking the ultimate in space and privacy.

Amilla’s innovative restaurants range from the diverse, informal foodie hub Baazaar to the relaxed yet sophisticated overwater dining at the signature Feeling Koi. Guests can even drop in to gourmet café and deli The Emperor General Store or The Wine Shop & Cellar Door to treat themselves to lighter snacks, a favourite bottle or a gourmet selection of artisanal cheeses.

With an unrivalled range of purpose-designed multi-bedroom accommodation options, and an exciting, inspiring and active Kids’ Club The Sultan’s Village, Amilla has put the Maldives on the map as a destination not just for couples, but for families and friends.

For more information, please email stay@amilla.mv.