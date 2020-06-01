Amilla Maldives launches revolutionary residential sales scheme

Amilla Fushi Maldives Resort and Residences has unveiled a new scheme which offers Maldives aficionados a chance to purchase a stunning beachfront Residence.

It is the first time the luxury private island resort has ever offered members of the public the opportunity to become more than repeat guests, and actually own a slice of paradise in Baa atoll.

While a handful of resorts in the Maldives offer villas for sale, Amilla says its unique programme is the most innovative – and fair – ownership scheme of its kind in the country.

The resort is nestled in Baa atoll, just a scenic 30-minute flight by seaplane or domestic flight from Velana International Airport.

Amilla’s palatial Residences are the highest category of accommodation on the island.

They are beautifully designed in a minimalist style and constructed from high-quality sustainable materials, which were specially selected to withstand the tropical climate. Each residence comes fully furnished with tasteful décor, ‘island chic’ minimalist furniture, and luxury amenities.

While many Maldives resorts charge tens of thousands of dollars in leaseholder fees per year, under the amazing new Residence ownership programme, the owner can generate a passive income from their Residence while they are not there – and Amilla only takes a tiny percentage of the revenue (10 per cent) to cover utilities and Residence management.

The remaining revenue is clearly cut 50/50 between Amilla and the owner. Owners can even choose to keep the net revenue in-resort and use it as credit for holiday treats such as Amilla’s excursions, spa treatments, watersports, and even food and drink in Amilla’s world-class restaurants.

The owner simply provides the Islanders with the dates they wish to visit their island home and a team of sales and marketing experts work on renting out the Residence to resort guests in their absence. Hence, the risk is on Amilla to get bookings and revenue — not the owners — making it appealing and beneficial for both parties.

Ownership is granted upon a sublease basis and lasts for the duration of the lease between the owners of Amilla Fushi and the Maldives government. The current lease has 46 years remaining, with an option to extend for another 50 years.

Since ‘Amilla Fushi’ means ‘My Island Home’, the resort places a strong emphasis on attention to detail, personalisation and homeliness. Every detail inside the Residences have already been thought of — so new owners won’t need to worry about purchasing new equipment and essentials.

From the top-quality linen on the sumptuous king-size beds to the utensils in the private kitchen (a unique feature in a Maldives resort) – everything has already been taken care of. Outdoors, the strip of private beach features a beachfront pool, dining terrace, sundeck, and stunning ocean vistas.

In addition, all Residence owners have unlimited access to the Maldives island resort’s five-star amenities and services including a range of high-end restaurants, a divine spa, watersports equipment, pro tennis coaching, a scuba centre and a host of excursions such as manta ray spotting in the Baa atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

Private golf buggies and bicycles are on hand to convey Residence owners around the lush island, and staff are standing by to assist with booking tables or even cooking private meals in their island home.

A comprehensive list of services is also available for the owners including cable television, housekeeping, laundry, rubbish collection, security, pool cleaning, and gardening.

For more information click here or email sales@amilla.mv.