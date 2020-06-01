Outrigger rolls out new cleanliness protocols for post-coronavirus travel

Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced its commitment to providing an elevated standard of cleanliness and safety in preparation for the anticipated reopening of its beach resort properties.

Outrigger’s Clean Commitment guidelines were designed in consultation with healthcare leaders and developed with Ecolab – the global leader in hospitality cleaning, sanitising programmes and solutions. It also meets the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) ‘Stay Safe’ enhanced industry-wide hotel cleaning standards.

“While hotels have always employed demanding cleaning standards, this new initiative will ensure greater transparency and confidence throughout the entire hotel experience,” Chip Rogers, President and CEO of AHLA, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“The industry’s enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions, and workplace protocols will continue to evolve to meet the new health and safety challenges and expectations presented by Covid-19.”

Outrigger’s global platform incorporates state-of-the-art technology, cleaning products and procedures in compliance with the latest Covid-19 codes, regulations and brand standards.

The programme applies to all areas of Outrigger operations, including: host training, social and physical distancing, surface cleaning and disinfecting, general housekeeping, maintenance and overall host and guest health.

“Outrigger has always prioritised a rigorous cleaning protocol to help ensure the wellbeing of our guests and hosts; working closely with our longtime partner Ecolab, Outrigger’s Clean Commitment delivers enhanced and consistent sanitation standards across all of our properties,” Jeff Wagoner, President and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group, said.

“For more than 70 years, Outrigger has offered an oasis for guests around the globe – when the time is right, we look forward to safely welcoming them back to our island homes.”

Outrigger’s Clean Commitment is rooted in The Outrigger Way – the guiding ethos that captures Outrigger’s tradition of hospitality and mutual respect for host, guest and place.

In Maldives, Outrigger Hospitality Group runs the Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort.

The private island of Konotta is located 340 kilometres to the south of capital Male, and is conveniently accessible via a 55-minute flight from the main Velana International Airport to Kaadedhdhoo Airport followed by a scenic 30-minute journey on a luxurious private yacht.

The award-winning Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort offers guests the largest average villa sizes in the Maldives. Comprising 29 Beach Pool Villas, 21 Ocean Pool Villas, two Lagoon Pool Villas and the three-bedroom Grand Konotta Villa, the resort offers a complete sense of privacy and intimate luxury.

Captivate your senses with innovative dining concepts, the Navasana Spa, and high-end facilities. In between your diving lesson and massage, indulge in sumptuous Maldivian cuisine or a glass of white Burgundy in one of the resort’s restaurants or the comfort of your villa. As the sun sets, sample Japanese single malts at the Teppan bar whilst drinking in endless ocean views.

Outrigger’s resort in Maldives remains closed due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Maldives as well as countries around the world to contain the coronavirus pandemic. For more information and future bookings, please visit the resort’s website.