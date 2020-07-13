Enhanced safety measures, holiday coupons mark Mirihi Island Resort’s Sept 15 reopening

It’s been a few months since Mirihi Island Resort was forced to close its paradisiacal shores to its friends from around the world. Finally, the wait is coming to an end, as Mirihi gears up to begin welcoming its friends again from September 15.

Since Mirihi suspended its operations, the world has changed. The current pandemic caused by Covid-19 has revolutionised the way we socialise, leaving the team at Mirihi with the challenge of continuing to deliver the very unique and personal service which they have been so very passionate about.

“However, despite the challenges of the ‘new normal’, we are committed to keeping our island a unique, safe and an intimate slice of paradise,” an announcement read.

Mirihi is reopening with enhanced health and safety protocols and with a renewed commitment to the well-being of guests and the team.

Before the reopening, the Mirihi team will go through vigorous training programmes on Covid-19, personal hygiene, and the resort’s new health and safety protocols.

A team of dedicated first responders will be trained to help the resort’s newly appointed in-house doctor and nurse, in case of an unfortunate event.

All team members will also go through necessary medical checkups prior to arriving back to the island.

Arriving in Maldives

On arrival in the Maldives, guests will not be subject to any testing unless flu symptoms are noticed.

Mirihi representatives will be at the airport to welcome guests and help them with check-in for seaplane.

While practising social distancing and taking other necessary precautions, the guests will be carried on a fully sanitised vehicle to the Mirihi lounge. While waiting to board the seaplane, the team will complete the check-in process if the guest hasn’t already registered online.

Seaplane operator Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) ensures all necessary measures will be taken to keep the guests safe during the scenic flight to Mirihi.

On the island

As usual, the very first thing guests will do upon arrival in the island is to remove their shoes and leave them aside until it’s time to leave.

With an absolute minimum number of visitors, strict sanitisation guidelines will be followed throughout the island under the supervision of a newly appointed safety manager. All furniture and high touch points in all public areas will be frequently sanitised to ensure a safe environment for guests.

Hygiene stations with hand sanitiser units will be placed in convenient locations throughout the island.

Breakfast will be served on buffet, while à la carte lunch and dinner will be served at Dhonveli Restaurant.

All guest villas will be deep cleaned and thoroughly disinfected using the latest cleaning technologies and left vacant for 48 hours before every check-in.

“We will continue to provide you the opportunity to discover the beauty of the Maldives, especially the amazing underwater world,” the announcement read.

“With all precautions taken to ensure safety, and with a minimum number of guests per trip, we will continue taking you on scuba diving, swimming with whale sharks and manta rays and cruising our yacht at the sunset.”

Buy now, use later coupons

Mirihi is celebrating its reopening by offering travellers the opportunity to purchase one or multiple Mirihi coupons latest by August 31.

On the opening day of September 15, the value of each voucher will increase by a fixed percentage and coupon holders can use them at any time for a booking or during their stay at Mirihi.

There is no validity limit; the value of this certificate can be used at any time towards the coupon holder’s next stay at Mirihi for a direct room booking, for paying the additional costs incurred during their stay, or simply exchange it for a gift voucher.

“We are all very much looking forward to welcome you back to the island and share our little Paradise with you all,” the resort said, in the announcement.

Located in the South Ari Atoll, Mirihi is an intimate resort with only 37 rooms, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere with friendly staff. Guests will immediately feel at ease in the safe and beautiful environment.

With sand covered floors throughout much of the hotel, guests can relax upon arrival where they will be encouraged to abandon their shoes and enjoy their stay barefoot with the powder-soft sand between their toes.

Travellers looking to socialise and meet like-minded people can book sunset sailing trips, whale shark safaris, diving trips, visits to local islands, sessions tasting the most comprehensive selection of fine rum in the whole of the Indian Ocean, and can enjoy complimentary weekly beach cinemas, board games, table tennis, football and more.

Alternatively, guests can enjoy some time away from it all in their private water or beach villa, on a secluded beach or while enjoying a pampering spa treatment.

For more information and queries, please contact Mirihi’s Guest Relations Manager Alexa Stoschek at grm@mirihi.com or the resort’s Reservations Manager Muhammad Shafeeu at reservation@mirihi.com.