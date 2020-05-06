Mirihi Island Resort retains staff with full pay amidst coronavirus shutdown

As many resorts in the Maldives, Mirihi Island Resort has suspended its operations until the end of June due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although it has no guests, the resort is taking care of its employees — no redundancies and full pay.

Mirihi’s winning team has been kept together to reopen the little paradise as soon as it can and deliver the same unique service to its guests. Thanks to the generosity of the resort’s owner Vicha Poolvaraluck, every member of the team will remain on board, fully paid and well taken care of, for the entire period.

Most of the team members will go on leave as soon as the travel restrictions are removed.

“Until then, we are all here watching over our little paradise and most importantly enjoying the paradise as much as we can,” an announcement read.

Football games go on, in addition to beach volleyball and swimming. Some of the team members have already completed PADI open water dive course from the resort’s Ocean Pro Dive Centre.

“We have started loving our curries cooked with fish we catch ourselves. We are also taking this opportunity to attend to any and all maintenance jobs to make sure this lovely island is at its best when you are ready to travel,” the announcement read.

“As we all endure this extraordinary time of difficulty and uncertainty, Mirihi team sends you our love and prayers. We are hoping life will soon come back to normal and we will be able to see you in our little Paradise.”

Entertainment mogul Vicha Poolvaraluck is the founder of Major Cineplex, Thailand’s largest cinema chain. It owns 678 screens, including 7 in Cambodia and 9 in Laos, and plans to expand to 1,000 screens by 2020.

He has a joint venture with South Korea’s entertainment firm CJ E&M to produce films for the Thai and Southeast Asian markets.

Vicha also owns McThai, which operates 250 McDonald restaurants across Thailand.

He bought the leasehold rights of Mirihi Island Resort in late 2018.

Located in the South Ari Atoll, Mirihi is an intimate resort with only 37 rooms, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere with friendly staff. Guests will immediately feel at ease in the safe and beautiful environment.

With sand covered floors throughout much of the hotel, guests can relax upon arrival where they will be encouraged to abandon their shoes and enjoy their stay barefoot with the powder-soft sand between their toes.

Travellers looking to socialise and meet like-minded people can book sunset sailing trips, whale shark safaris, diving trips, visits to local islands, sessions tasting the most comprehensive selection of fine rum in the whole of the Indian Ocean, and can enjoy complimentary weekly beach cinemas, board games, table tennis, football and more.

Alternatively, guests can enjoy some time away from it all in their private water or beach villa, on a secluded beach or while enjoying a pampering spa treatment.