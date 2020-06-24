Kandima Maldives introduces K’ OnGuard health safety programme

Kandima Maldives has introduced a new health and safety programme as it prepares to begin welcoming guests again in September.

Kandima strives to give its guests the coolest and safest holiday one could ever imagine.

The resort has enhanced its health and safety standards in line with the latest medical advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and mandates from the Maldives Health Protection Authority (HPA) to ensure that all of its guests have an enjoyable, safe and healthy stay.

K’ OnGuard

Named K’ OnGuard, this programme provides an additional layer of safeguards to give you complete peace of mind during your stay at the resort.

K’ OnGuard is run by Kandima’s internationally trained health and safety manager who together with the inspection team will ensure that every procedure is in place to protect guests and staff.

The additional procedures encompass the safety and wellbeing requirements across all points of contact, including transfers, public areas, restaurants and kitchens, bars, guest rooms, activities, the spa and fitness centres, and all back of house operations.

All guests will have their temperatures taken when they arrive and at regular intervals during their stay.

All guest rooms will undergo enhanced cleaning protocols with hospital grade disinfectants, UV-C and aerosol sprays. This will include a deep cleaning and sterilisation of the frequently touched items in the room, including all surfaces, light switches, door handles, TV remotes and thermostats. The air-conditioning system and carpeting will be sanitised before each new arrival. All room keys will be individually sanitised before being handed to guests. Rooms will be sealed after cleaning for 24 hours prior to the next guest’s arrival.

Highly frequented areas of the resorts will be inspected and cleaned three times a day.

Hand sanitisers will be available for guests in all public areas.

Guests will be encouraged to practise social distancing and seating will be reduced in our restaurants, bars and at the pools and on beaches. Menus will be available digitally on the Kandima app or via QR code on your personal devices.

Guests will be able to choose a contactless check-in using the Kandima app and contact staff at any time through its “Live Chat” feature. This app also allows guests to check menus, order room service and book resort activities, thus minimising contact between guests and staff.

All staff will undergo twice daily temperature screening and will regularly wash and sanitise their hands. All staff returning from vacation will be thoroughly monitored prior to being allowed into guest areas.

All guest transport vehicles to be fully sanitised after every use. Guest buggies and speed boats will carry hand sanitisers for guests.

Kandima’s state of the art in-house medical clinic with European doctors are on standby to provide round the clock medical assistance. The resort has set aside some guest rooms where guests may be isolated under medical supervision if necessary.

“We want to ensure that we leave no shells unturned as we prepare to welcome guests to our island paradise the Kandima way! As a perfect #yourkindofplace, we are ready to Kandimise you to the friendliest, cleanest and, most importantly, a safe environment,” an announcement read.

“Welcoming you yet again from September 1st ‘2020 onwards!”

Located on a lush tropical island in Dhaalu atoll, Kandima offers a choice of 266 stylishly designed studios and villas, with 11 different categories to choose from, all of which have a private terrace and endless tropical views to enjoy.

The five-star resort has first class infrastructure, boasting one of the largest pools in the Maldives, tennis courts, an art studio, a marine biology school, a kids club, a game room, a library, a gym, a yoga studio and a spa.

The island also offers one of the largest selection of F&B outlets in the country, with an incredible choice of 10 restaurants and bars, all featuring unique and individual menus offering flavours of the world from Chinese and Japanese to authentic Maldivian and Mediterranean.