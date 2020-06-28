Reethi Faru Resort to reopen on Oct 1

Reethi Faru Resort has announced plans to reopen on October 1 with enhanced hygiene and safety protocols.

Since the resort suspended its operations in early April, Reethi Faru has been following all international and local protocols and guidelines relating to the coronavirus outbreak. The resort has remained Covid-19 free throughout.

As part of the preparations for the reopening, Reethi Faru has put The Reethi Faru Hygiene and Safety Protocol in place. These enhanced health standards are fully compliant with guidance from the World Health Organisation, as well as local health authorities and tourism associations.

A dedicated Covid-19 response team has also been introduced to eliminate any uncertainty that guests may have on their upcoming holiday at Reethi Faru.

“We would like to reassure you that our top priority will remain the health and well-being of our guests and team members,” a statement read.

For guests affected by the temporary closure, Reethi Faru is offering flexible rebooking options.

They can book for any future dates till September 30, 2021 at the same rates as the original booking. Transfer rates will be as per the contract and only blackout periods – New Year, Valentines Day and Easter – will be excluded.

Guests holidaying at Reethi Faru after its reopening will be treated to enhanced facilities and experiences.

“On a positive note, during the closure, we have been busy at the resort in making improvements targeted towards enhancing the guest experience and we truly cannot wait to surprise you with the same. We look forward to having you back with us again,” the statement read.

The four-star plus Reethi Faru resort, developed on the remote island of Filaidhoo in the northern Raa atoll, can be reached by a scenic 45-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport or a 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo domestic airport followed by a 30-minute speedboat ride.

The island, which measures 600 by 350 metres, offers 150 well-furnished, homely and spacious detached and semi-detached villas built in traditional style and that blend perfectly with the natural beauty of the environment. The unique setting – amid tropical foliage, fringing a long expanse of powder soft beach or on stilts over the clear blue lagoon – will make every guest wish to stay on and on.

Reethi Faru, which means Beautiful Reef in local Dhivehi language, has numerous restaurants to cater for everybody’s tastes, while its poolside bar and beachfront bar invite guests to linger.

Along with a stunning white sand beach, a house reef just 30 to 80 metres from shore, coconut palm groves and lush vegetation, the resort offers a wide range of recreational facilities, including diving, water sports, tennis, squash, badminton, a gym, an aerobic room as well as a spa to pamper your body and soul.

Reethi Faru is owned and operated by Mahogany Pvt Ltd, the company that earlier operated the four-star Reethi Beach Resort in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa atoll.