Miss France runner-up Lou Ruat holidays at Reethi Faru Maldives

The first runner-up of Miss France 2020, Lou Ruat, is enjoying her holiday experience in the Maldives at Reethi Faru, a celebrated four-star bio-luxury resort.

Lou Ruat is a travel enthusiast, Instagrammer and beauty queen celebrated as Miss Bouches-du-Rhône 2019, Miss Provence 2019, and as the first runner-up of Miss France 2020.

Lou could not stop sharing her daily activities with her followers, from soaking up the sun in the pristine waters of Maldives to chasing sunsets; she has mentioned that it’s been soothing for her to spend these last few days in such an idyllic setting.

”So beautiful as a backdrop that it looks like a montage,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

Speaking of her time at Reethi Faru, she has mentioned that it’s been amazing.

Every day has been perfect, including the various dining experiences from starry dinners at Reethi Grill to breakfast at the overwater restaurant, Dhiyavaru, as the sun rises for the day.

From trying out fun and thrilling watersports activities such as riding the jetski, fun tube, and more at the Watersports centre to sighting notable fish species and rays while diving with Sea-Explorer, Lou has been having the best time of her life at the island which she compares to being close to paradise.

Reethi Faru Resort is a luxury escape on the secluded, pristine and private island of Filaidhoo, Raa Atoll.

With a plethora of experiences to enjoy, the resort is a one-of-a-kind tropical island paradise, where the glistening crystal clear ocean meets the endless white coral sand and where its lush foliage turns it into a truly magical lagoon escape.