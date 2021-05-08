Sheraton Maldives introduces $130k exclusive island takeover

Travellers looking to escape the bustle of the city can now take that remote retreat one-step further.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has introduced an exclusive private island takeover poised to offer jetsetters and their affluent guests an extraordinary hideaway in the Maldives starting from $130,000 per night with minimum stay of three nights.

The one-of-a-kind island buyout presents guests with the keys to Furanafushi Island; not only gain exclusive access to the 850 by 550 metres island, but also get the added comfort that comes with having more white sand beaches, space, degustation experience, and exciting water sports to themselves, ensuring an unforgettable time at the resort.

Guests can take over the 176 spacious villas, including the lavishly styled Two-Bedroom Water Suite, a celebration of the island’s natural beauty. This largest overwater villa on the island can sleep up to four, and best of all it is spread out across two pavilions, so even the closest friends and family can have maximum privacy.

For those who are looking for a hideout in their tropical dreams, the idyllic Ocean Pool Villa features a lap pool, hammock, outdoor deck, set amid a private garden, promises uninterrupted serenity.

Upon arrival to Velana International Airport in Male, guests are greeted and escorted by the resort’s representative to continue their 15-minute scenic speedboat journey to reach the five-star resort.

The island takeover treats up to 352 guests including roundtrip transfers from/to the airport, daily breakfast, daily $150 dining credit per person valid in all Sheraton’s distinctive restaurants and bars and 20 per cent off on spa services at Shine Spa for Sheraton.

The epitome of the exclusive buyout is the unlimited use of Jalsaa – a multi-faceted private venue with private garden and outdoor pool, most ideal for hosting cocktail receptions or celebratory dinners.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa highlights seven unique restaurant and bars.

Aside from the wide array of dining options, amenities include the 24-hour Sheraton Fitness and Shine Spa for Sheraton, set amid a lush tropical garden facing the majestic Indian Ocean, where guests can indulge in the peacefulness of Ayurvedic healing treatments.

For those travel with little ones, the five-star resort has line up a series of programmes through the newly launched ‘Side by Side Family Programming’ or the sustainability initiative for the protection of coral reefs.

“Sheraton has become a gathering place for our guests and locals alike around exciting destinations across the globe. Imagine welcoming all your loved ones, friends and families to your very own exotic private island in the middle of the Indian Ocean, especially at North Male Atoll, home to over 40 world-class diving points and sandbank which can be easily accessed from the resort,” Emilio Fortini, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, said.

“Guests can also have a first-hand experience to participate in the fun and interactive ‘Adopt a Coral’ program, a coral-fragment plantation activity to promote reef habitats and generate new corals.”

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa island takeover experience will start from $130,000 and can be booked directly on Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa website.