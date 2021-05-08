Escape to ‘Best of Maldives’ at Anantara Kihavah Villas

Picture this: a tropical luxury scene of the Maldives embracing pure white shores lined with swaying palms.

If you have been dreaming of it, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has presented yet even more reasons why a Maldives escape is balm for the soul with its ‘Best of Maldives’ stay package.

A promise of great adventures awaits with a trio of experiences designed to awaken wanderlust; snorkelling with majestic manta rays, stargazing at the only over water observatory in the Maldives, and fine dining underwater at SEA, the world’s first oceanic restaurant and wine cellar.

The pinnacle of all dining chronicles lies in a sublime culinary journey undersea.

Perched at the edges of Anantara Kihavah’s famed house reef, descend six metres into SEA, the resort’s award-winning underwater restaurant and wine cellar, home to over 450 labels and vintages dating from the 17th century.

An exceptional feast for the senses, savour a gourmet four-course lunch, while luxuriating in panoramic views of marine life at play amongst vibrant corals.

The second aquatic experience in the ‘Best of Maldives’ stay package is a once-in-a-lifetime exploration – snorkelling with manta rays.

Owing to the abundance of krill and plankton that accumulates in Hanifaru Bay during the season, bear witness to the annual migration of these mysterious gigantic oceanic creatures as they feed.

Once in the water, be mesmerised by their graceful movements of glides and somersaults. Curious and friendly, they often swim within centimetres of snorkelers, managing to avoid contact at the last second, making for the most extraordinary of memories.

From the ocean to the sky, the grand finale in the package revolves around the universe.

With its proximity to the equator, the Maldives is truly an astronomer’s paradise and Anantara Kihavah is the perfect place for spectacular views of both the southern and northern skies.

Custom-built for such stargazing encounters, SKY is a unique cocktail bar and home to the most powerful telescope in the Indian Ocean, in the only over water observatory in the Maldives.

Perched over the aquamarine lagoon, the bar proffers front-row seats on low oversized daybeds to ocean views from every vantage point during the day, and as night falls, the open roof deck comes alive.

Sip Champagne and nibble on Asian inspired tapas, while absorbing knowledge imparted by the resort’s Sky Guru on this cosmic journey as you gaze upon the stars.

A choice of accommodation options awaits in the ‘Best of Maldives’ stay package. Take your pick of either a beach pool villa nestled along a pristine stretch of private beach, or an over water pool villa poised over the crystal-calm lagoon with sweeping ocean views.

Each hideaway boasts a large infinity-edge pool, dining pavilion, spacious wooden sundeck and ample lounging areas complete with swinging daybed, hammock and sun loungers.

All villas feature his and hers walk-in wardrobes, rain showers, outdoor showers and over-sized bathtubs big enough for two, while a sunken glass-bottom bathtub in the over water pool villas offers a mesmerising view of the sparkling ocean.

Seamless style is achieved with light, airy, contemporary interiors featuring local accents in every room with all the comforts of a-home-away-from-home provided for.

To further enhance the experience, all villas are serviced by a personal Villa Host 24 hours a day.

Whether you choose to stay in a beach pool villa or to indulge in the quintessential Maldivian living experience in an over water pool villa, make up for lost time in creating memories of life-affirming moments with loved ones at our island sanctuary, recently voted ‘Best Hotel In Indian Ocean, 2021’ by World Traveller Middle East.

Best of Maldives package highlights:

Packaged for two adults sharing a villa with rates starting from $980+++ per night.

For stays of between four to six nights.

Choice of beach pool villa or over water pool villa.

Half board basis consisting of breakfast, and dinner at three restaurants.

One experience of a four-course lunch at SEA.

Additional inclusions for stays of seven nights or more:

One experience of a group stargazing session.

One experience of manta ray snorkelling.

Valid for stays until December 23.

For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.