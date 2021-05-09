Glamorous European flair lands in paradise this summer with debut of Le Méridien Maldives Resort

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, a 154-villa resort on the island of Thilamaafushi, welcomes creative-minded travellers to experience chic island living from August 1, when the stylish European-inspired brand is expected to make its debut in one of the world’s most captivating destinations.

Secluded in a southeastern pocket of Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is located on Thilamaafushi, a natural island defined as “island surrounded by vast lagoon” in Dhivehi, the local parlance of the Maldives.

Spanning nine hectares, the island is an eco-conscious haven abundant with indigenous flora and fauna, enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs bursting with vibrant marine life, including pods of Manta Rays and turtles.

The resort is accessible by a 35-minute seaplane journey north of Velana International Airport.

Guests at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa are invited to step out of their daily routine and into a glamorous getaway with notes of nostalgia.

Every aspect of the resort’s design takes cues from the Paris-born brand’s mid-century design aesthetic and European heritage inspired by the era of glamorous travel, presented through a Maldivian lens.

Enveloped by a shimmering lagoon with vast hues of Maldivian blues and fringing reefs abound with marine life, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa unlocks the charm of the Maldives in style, celebrating the destination’s iconic flat lagoons, endless blues and pristine beaches through the distinct European spirit of savouring the good life.

At Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, guests can feel free to indulge in the simple pleasures of life – where wandering sans agenda and lingering longer is encouraged.

The resort’s distinct timeless chic design is inspired by the formation of the Maldives archipelago, emulating the Atoll’s unique topography, its bordering reefs, coral gardens, marine life and underwater pinnacles known as “Thilas”.

Interior and exterior design celebrates the Maldives’ distinct life and culture and vibrant landscape, fused with mid-century modern and Bauhaus aesthetics to present a resort that sits in harmony with the natural environment.

Each villa’s design evokes mid-century philosophies and unites the concept of art and industrial design with clean lines, a muted colour palette and a juxtaposition of renewable materials that fosters simplicity, openness and functionality.

A selection of one- and two-bedroom villas are tucked among the tropical landscape and dotted over the Indian Ocean and feature unparalleled views across the whitewashed beaches, the Indian Ocean or turquoise lagoon.

Families and groups will enjoy the Thilamaafushi Villa, a three-bedroom villa set in its own alcove of the island on the beach.

Guests will be able to dine at six restaurants and bars showcasing global tastes and locally harvested produce, as well as enjoy treatments from sustainable international brands at Explore Spa by Le Méridien.

The hotel will also take part in Le Méridien’s signature brand programmes that evoke the glamour of a summer spent on the French Riviera. This includes “Au Soleil”, which encourages a summer state of mind with activations at “Golden Hour”, the magical hour at the end of a day under the sun; and Le Scoop by Le Méridien, which invites guests to pair a glass of rosé with a refreshing scoop of gelato or sorbet.

Families can take advantage of the Le Méridien Family and Kids’ Hub, with programming that ranges from day and night nature trails, a mini marine conservation program, folklore storytelling, sustainable art classes and micro-green planting in The Greenhouse.

Families can also explore a purposefully-curated menu of expeditions that include a nature safari, marine talks and coral restoration, family foraging and cooking classes in The Greenhouse and expeditions to the resort’s wholly owned private island, Bodu Finolhu as well as, a range of resort-wide experiences that nurtures discovery and conservation of the surrounding environment.

The resort also presents a boutique lifestyle space that features an ocean facing fitness studio and yoga pavilion as well as an interactive creative arts studio for guests to stay balanced and inspired during their travel.

The opening of the Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa will mark Marriott’s seventh launch in the Maldives.

Marriott brands already present in the Indian Ocean tourist paradise include St. Regis Hotels & Resorts (The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort), W Hotels (W Maldives), Sheraton Hotels & Resorts (Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa), Westin Hotels & Resorts (The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort), and JW Marriott (JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa).

The world’s largest hotel company is also preparing to debut its flagship luxury brand, The Ritz-Carlton, in the Maldives.

Rates start from $600 per night in a Sunrise Overwater Villa inclusive of breakfast and dinner. For further information or to make a reservation, please visit www.lemeridien-maldives.com.