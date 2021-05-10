Recharge at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives this Eid

Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr by jetting off to Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, a private haven where Swiss excellence meets Maldivian luxury and inspiring moments are made.

With some of the most private and contemporary villas, suites and residences, and top-notch dining options, this resort is a perfect destination for those wishing to unwind in one of the world’s most extraordinary destination – the Maldives.

Located in Noonu, one of the country’s most pristine atolls, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru is a scenic 45-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport in Male.

Fly low above the scenic Maldivian atolls scattered over the Indian Ocean like a string of pearls and watch the azure lagoons and desolate sandbanks with your camera ready.

All of the 105 villas feature a spacious outdoor lounging area with a plunge pool, creating a private relaxing experience and an opportunity to embrace the natural beauty of Maldives in their own tropical surroundings.

By having a direct access to the turquoise blue ocean from each of the villa, nothing is holding you back from flipping around with your legs and fins at any given time.

The chefs just love pulling out all culinary stops, making dining at the five-star Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives an experience to remember!

Apart from three beautiful restaurants, the ‘Destination Dining’ initiative offers tailor-made possibilities for special occasions.

Eat delicious international grills under the stars at Latitude 5.5, savour globally inspired fresh seafood specialities at our elegant overwater restaurant Bodumas or try the charming market style ONU Marché for a mix of western, oriental, and local cuisines. Do not miss the complimentary Chocolate Hour at Mövenpick Coffee & Wine Lounge!

The services and facilities include personalised treatments at Sun Spa by Healing Earth, a beach front fitness centre, tennis court, diving centre, snorkelling, Little Birds Club for kids and a wide variety of lifestyle and wellness activities for both adults and children.

Designed as a destination for relaxing and rejuvenating escapes, this private island offers a high degree of privacy and an array of onsite recreational facilities for couples and families alike.

Discover hidden treasures and your love for underwater adventures. Turtle and dolphin cruises, shark safaris and breath-taking diving await thrill-seekers at the resort.

The house reef thrives with the marine life and its crystal-clear surroundings are the perfect setting to discover the sparkling house reef ecosystem.

Going beyond the snorkelling and diving activities, the luxury resort’s onsite diving centre, Dive Butler International organises specialised weekly excursions immersing guests into deep-sea exploration and one-of-a-kind sub-aquatic adventures.