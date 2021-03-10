Indian actress Aishwarya Rajesh holidays at Reethi Faru Resort

It’s been raining stars quite literally in the Maldives.

Recently joining the list and soaring temperatures in this sunny paradise is Indian actress Aishwarya Rajesh.

The actress took the much-needed break from her busy schedule at Reethi Faru, the bio-luxury resort known for its sustainable practices and commitment towards conservation in the island nation.

This was the globe-trotter’s first visit to the Maldives and her excitement could hardly be contained.

In her words, “One of the reasons I chose the Maldives for my vacation is to take a seaplane ride! Thanks to TMA, I experienced pure bliss and saw the scenic view from the seaplane of the breath-taking island resorts.”

Sharing her wonderful experience at the resort, Aishwarya said, “There are many reasons to choose the Reethi Faru Resort in the Maldives. Besides being known for their eco-friendly initiatives and a beautiful reef at their barefoot island, they offer a lot of activities in the water sports and diving segment. I had a great time at the Water Villa and the Beach Villa while enjoying the various dining options at the resort. Their hospitality and services are commendable, they don’t mind going out of the way to ensure guest’s comfort. I’m definitely coming back to this place soon.”

An avid diver and adventure buff, she was seen enjoying the underwater and water sports activities across the island.

Hailing from a family of actors, and having done over 40 movies already, Aishwarya has about six projects in her kitty for this year. She works primarily in Tamil films, alongside Telugu and Malayalam films.

She is a recipient of two SIIMA Awards, and a Filmfare Award South and her two career breakthrough roles as Padma in Vetrimaran’s Vada Chennai opposite Dhanush and as Kousalya Murugesan, a female cricketer in her solo film Kanaa, fetched her instant fame.

Reethi Faru is a stunning, one-of-a-kind, tropical island paradise where the glistening, crystal clear ocean meets endless white coral sand and tropical foliage making this a truly magical, lagoon escape.

The resort is family run and has an enviable pedigree thanks to its drive for conserving the natural beauty of the islands and sustaining the ecosystems upon which the fragile coral reef relies.

This breath-taking, tropical island paradise is proud to have guardianship of all that nature has created on a tiny island in Raa Atoll, measuring just six hundred by three hundred and fifty metres.

Guests can unwind in one of one hundred and fifty traditional, luxurious Maldivian villas, either