Rest, reset at Kandolhu Maldives’ Varu Spa

Set in swathes of blue, Kandolhu is an escapist’s haven with 30 villas dotting the lush patch of land and overwater, distinctly curated dining options, and a wellness hideaway at the heart of the island.

Step into the soothing sanctuary of Varu Spa where worries drift away in the hands of skilled therapists; experts of bliss and transporting you to a holiday state of mind.

Varu Spa treatments incorporate hand-harvested organic seaweed from Ireland created by Voya. This precious marine ingredient touted for its nourishing properties aids in increasing moisturisation levels and elasticity leaving one feeling relaxed and renewed.

Discover the restorative wonders of seaweed-based skin care with a new line-up of pampering therapies such as the Ocean Body Series comprising of enriching body wraps and scrubs, and the Ocean Facial Series featuring five varied facial treatments.

Indulge in the bespoke rituals of the Varu Spa signature treatments designed to enliven the senses and rebalance the soul.

Be transported to a moment of calm with a 90-minute Kandolhu Signature Touch massage, using a combination of traditional Asian techniques and natural oils.

From post-flight to paradise, Varu Spa Jetlag Goodbye sheds the frenzy of travel for a sense of revitalisation, beginning with a lower leg salt scrub and massage to relieve aching muscles before ending with a cooling facial mask and soothing scalp massage.

After long days of basking, A Little Too Much Sun? provides a much-needed respite to your skin with a Sun-Soothing Facial and Sun-Soothing Body Treatment for deeply hydrating aftercare.

Find your balance through a Reflexology session, a pressure point massage that is targeted to release tension and restore the flow of energy in your body.

Leave your cares behind by treating yourself to a truly indulgent experience with a visit to Varu Spa on Kandolhu Maldives where barefoot luxury and wellness meet.