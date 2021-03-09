Vakkaru Maldives celebrates Women’s Day with wellness experiences for guests, team

This International Women’s Day, Vakkaru Maldives celebrated its female team members who play such a vital role in providing all that the resort aspires to offer.

Hosting various special programmes provided a way of saying a very big thank you for the team’s hard work, dedication and passion while empowering team members to reach their full potential in everything they do.

The International Women’s Day events for team members began with sunrise yoga on the beach conducted by Vakkaru’s resident yogi, Anna Tsoy.

Female staff also enjoyed a little extra indulgence with a special Starting our Queens Off Right themed breakfast, having the management team serving a special set menu to the ladies.

At the team village, special floral displays and fun social events for our female colleagues helped to brighten the day up further.

“We are proud to have 53 women working in various departments of the resort, and we strive to provide equal involvement of women in all possible areas, along with opportunities to develop their career and recognise their achievements, while also creating a healthy work-life balance,” Vakkaru Maldives General Manager Iain McCormack said.

“I wish a Happy International Women’s Day to all of Vakkaru’s ladies and I really thank them for all their incredible work.”

The resort hosted tailored International Women’s Day activities for guests to join in the celebrations.

Inspired by a slogan that provides genuine inspiration and guidance to Vakkaru’s management approach — “empowered women empower women” – starting off the day with a ‘Rise and Shine’ morning yoga session conducted by visiting practitioner and spiritual guru, Dawn Harlow. This inspiring Kundalini yoga session allowed women to harness their power and energy through breath, movement and mantras.

Vakkaru’s resident Ayurvedic doctor, Dr Kalani Perera, invited female guests to discover more about women’s body, alongside providing some health tips to maintain overall wellbeing.

To conclude this special day, Anna Tsoy hosted Ladies’ Sundown Yoga in our overwater pavilion overlooking the turquoise lagoon and stunning sunset. In this session, guests practised the art of breathwork and moon salutations to embrace the feminine energy of the moon and pay respect to the divine power and potential every woman carries within herself.

Nestled in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Vakkaru is a timeless sanctuary intuitively designed for guests seeking unassuming luxury and cherishable experiences.

A scenic 30- minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island blessed with timeless ocean views, powder-soft white sand beaches, unique deep blue holes and spectacular marine biodiversity.

The 113 beautifully-appointed Over Water and Beach Villas are elegantly designed to respect the surrounding tropical nature and Maldivian charms.

Indulgent dining choices, a world-class wine cellar – home to a curated selection of fine vintage and non-vintage offerings from Old to New World — as well as curated leisure activities and amenities create enriched experiences for everyone.

For reservations and general information, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.