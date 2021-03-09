Reethi Faru Resort celebrates Women’s Day with fun, fervour

In an attempt to capture the true spirit of womanhood, Reethi Faru Resort celebrated Women’s Day with fun and fervour.

Winning means different things to different people – stay strong, stay beautiful and stay true to who you are. With this alluring spirit in mind, Reethi Faru Resort celebrated International Women’s Day on Monday, with a fun-filled photo shoot with all the lovely ladies.

A key subscriber to sustainability practices at the workplace, Reethi Faru has always encouraged workforce diversity and inclusion.

The three pillars of sustainable development — economic, environmental and social — are also relevant to discussions of gender equality.

Sharing his thoughts on the day, Resort Manager VittorianoUmmarino said: “Each year, the celebrations are given a unique theme, and this year, that theme is #ChooseToChallenge.”

“While we stand united to challenge gender bias and inequality and raise awareness around unfair workplace practices, we also challenge ourselves to be true to who we are in mind and spirit. No longer are women associated with low expectations and qualifications both in education and the workforce. Women today can be anything they choose to be, they just sometimes need a reminder.”

Mindful of the fact that simply hiring people from diverse backgrounds is not enough, the resort ensures that all employees feel included.

Currently, the resort has many expats and Maldivian women working hand in hand across various departments and their combined smiles in the images are for everyone to see.

The origin of women currently working at Reethi Faru includes Russia, Germany, India, Bali, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, France, besides the Maldives.

Reethi Faru is a stunning, one-of-a-kind, tropical island paradise where the glistening, crystal clear ocean meets endless white coral sand and tropical foliage making this a truly magical, lagoon escape.

The resort is family run and has an enviable pedigree thanks to its drive for conserving the natural beauty of the islands and sustaining the ecosystems upon which the fragile coral reef relies.

This breath-taking, tropical island paradise is proud to have guardianship of all that nature has created on a tiny island in Raa Atoll, measuring just six hundred by three hundred and fifty metres.

Guests can unwind in one of one hundred and fifty traditional, luxurious Maldivian villas, either complete with Jacuzzi, nestled in tropical gardens, beachside, or on stilts over the turquoise water.