LUX* North Male Atoll celebrates ‘our women’ on Intl Women’s Day

LUX* Resorts & Hotels do not only celebrate International Women’s Day; they celebrate “our women” at LUX* North Male Atoll Resort & Villas.

From culinary to spa to sales and marketing, the team is driving the resort’s front and back of house operations all year long.

Another great way LUX* North Male Atoll surprised its beloved ladies was to offer a Tibetan sound healing session at 5pm at the overwater LUX* Me Spa.

“With the majority of our Spa team being female, it is with great pride that we join in these celebrations and we are thrilled to offer for this special day a Tibetan Sound Healing session to our loyal ladies and a complimentary head & shoulder massage as well,” Spa Manager Nina Christina said.

At a special Aperitivo, all the ladies were welcomed with a complimentary glass of bubbles. The evening started with a live music performance at 5.30 pm. The resort’s mixologists at the Glow bar created an elegant variation of cocktails and mocktails as a welcome drink for all the ladies on this night.

“International Women’s Day marks an important celebration for the advancement of women’s right as well as achievements, we are preparing some delights for our guests in-house as well as our colleagues to celebrate this special day,” Executive Chef Taylor Shearman said.

The newest addition to the LUX* Hotels portfolio in the Maldives, LUX* North Male Atoll is an intimate resort offering a visual feast of nautical forms and tones.

It is a next-level resort that sweeps away the thatched-roofed Maldivian footprint of old with a dazzling paradise of 67 double-storey penthouse villas and spectacularly designed spaces to play, relax and retreat.

