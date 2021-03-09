Celebrate one-of-a-kind Easter at CROSSROADS Maldives

CROSSROADS Maldives has announced a special one-of-a-kind line-up of activities to celebrate Easter this year at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton and The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives.

As Indian Ocean’s first and only integrated leisure destination, the little ones can enjoy an extensive Easter program with activities across a number of entities of CROSSROADS Maldives spanning out over two weeks’ from March 29 to April 14.

Highlights of activities include Easter special activities at Koimala & Maalimi’s Junior Beach Club and Camp, Hard Rock’s Roxity Kids’ Club® and Teen Spirit, educational tours at the Maldives Discovery Centre, Marine Discovery Centre, parties for the little ones at Hard Rock Cafe and water sports fun at Best Dives.

CROSSROADS Maldives opened in late 2019 and features two lifestyle hotels, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30 berth quay, complete with world-class⁠ amenities and exclusive concierge services⁠, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the CROSSROADS Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre, and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.