Lifestyle
Supermodels Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik and Kelsey Merritt enjoy luxurious getaway at Nova Maldives
Supermodels Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik and Kelsey Merritt took a break from their busy schedules to enjoy a luxurious getaway at the Nova Maldives resort. The three shared their stunning vacation photos with their fans on Instagram, showcasing the resort’s pristine beauty and their own captivating charm.
Jasmine Tookes Captivates Fans with Maldives Snaps
Upon her arrival at the resort, Jasmine Tookes posted a mesmerizing photo of herself in an elegant black dress, simply captioned “Maldives 🤎”. The image perfectly captured the essence of the island’s tranquil ambiance, setting the tone for her Maldivian adventure.
Alluding to the resort’s breathtaking scenery, Tookes shared a collection of stunning photos featuring the resort’s turquoise blue lagoon and pristine beach. The caption, “Make me lose my breath 🌊”, aptly captured the mesmerizing effect of the island’s natural splendor. Her fans were equally captivated, with many leaving comments expressing their awe. One fan commented, “Wow paradise ❤️❤️”, while another exclaimed, “Woahh ❤️ hey Siri, add Maldives to my bucket list 😅”.
Tookes further showcased the beach’s allure with a series of photos depicting her basking in the tropical sunshine. The caption, “🌊🌞🤎”, perfectly encapsulated the idyllic escape she had embarked upon.
Kelsey Merritt Embraces Maldives Adventures
After arriving at the resort, Kelsey Merritt posted to Instagram in a stunning white one-piece swimming suit near the azure blue lagoon captioned “vacation mode”.
She posted another photo in a black swimming suit with snorkeling gear on captioned “UV 10 ☀️🤿”.
Kelsey Merritt in a black swimming suit with snorkeling gear on in Nova Maldives
Merritt made another post near the overwater restaurant captioned “lunch views @novamaldives”.
Merritt made another post captioned “she’s officially open water certified 🤿 so happy I finally had the time to get my padi license on this trip!” with photos of scuba diving including a photo with a giant manta ray.
Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik was the last of the three to arrive in the Maldives, but she made up for lost time by posting a series of stunning photos of the resort and its surroundings. She also took some time to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet of the island.
“Pure bliss in the Maldives @novamaldives,” she captioned one photo.
Shanina also shared a series of photos of herself enjoying the resort’s many amenities, including the pool, spa, and overwater restaurant.
“Make me sway ….” she captioned one of the posts.
Nova Maldives Resort: A Luxurious Paradise
Through their captivating Instagram posts, Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik and Kelsey Merritt have undoubtedly inspired their fans to consider Nova Maldives as their next holiday destination. The resort’s pristine beauty and luxurious amenities provide the perfect backdrop for a truly unforgettable getaway.
Located in South Ari Atoll, Nova Maldives is a 5-star resort that offers a range of luxurious accommodations, including overwater villas with private pools. The resort also boasts a variety of world-class restaurants, bars, and activities, making it the perfect place to relax, unwind, and explore the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Lifestyle
Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty ranks Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives as best for family holidays
After the grand Diwali celebrations at her Mumbai residence, renowned Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, her two children Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra, close friend Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal and her family embarked on an enchanting post-Diwali retreat at the exquisite Kuda Villingili Resort in the Maldives.
Nestled amidst the luxurious backdrop of pristine beaches and turquoise waters, Kuda Villingili offered Shilpa and her family an unparalleled retreat that felt like a home away from home. The resort’s idyllic setting and top-notch amenities allowed the family to unwind and indulge in the lap of luxury.
Shilpa was captivated by the scenic beauty of the Indian Ocean, engaging sunset cruises, and the diverse culinary experiences that became integral components of her stay. The Spice restaurant, under the expert guidance of the Qureshi brothers – Asif and Ijaz Qureshi, left a lasting impression with its standout dish, the ‘Stuffed Kulcha,’ that became a personal favorite of the Bollywood star.
“I have to say, Kuda Villingili Resort truly stands out as one of the best resorts in the Maldives. The impeccable staff and the luxurious yet genuinely comfortable ambiance made us feel right at home on this beautiful island. Every moment of our holiday was truly enjoyable. What pleasantly surprised me the most was the exceptional culinary experience at Kuda Villingili. I tasted over 12 diverse types of cuisines, and among them, Spice, the fantastic Indian restaurant, became an absolute favorite. Starting our days with healthy breakfast options at The Restaurant added a delightful touch to our mornings. The resort’s massive swimming pool quickly became our go-to hangout spot; it’s perfect for families. Kuda Villingili wasn’t just a place to stay; it became the backdrop for lasting memories of an ideal family holiday filled with love and laughter, and we can’t wait to come back soon,” she said.
Documenting her blissful experience on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty expressed her appreciation for the warm reception, diverse breakfast choices, and her newfound love for mango sticky rice. The resort’s staff, known for their discreet hospitality, played a crucial role in ensuring a serene and secluded stay tailored for high-profile guests.
Shilpa, renowned for her iconic roles and impeccable style, showcased her beach glam in a stunning Shivan and Narresh halter midi dress, leaving her Instagram followers in awe with the hashtag #beachvibes.
Embracing the Maldivian ambience, Shilpa Shetty created enduring memories, from watching breathtaking sunsets on a cruise to indulging in the thrill of fishing. She expressed her love for fishing trips in the Maldives, deeming it an experience not to be missed.
Kuda Villingili Resort’s family-friendly atmosphere resonated with Shilpa, who shared heartwarming moments of her son Viaan radiating joy while enjoying ice cream. Viaan’s participation in a cooking class, where he made fried rice under the guidance of the hotel’s chefs, added to the family’s delightful experience.
The family spent quality time by the resort’s pool, the largest in the Maldives, and stayed in the three-bedroom residence – an ideal accommodation for families or large groups of friends.
The Maldives, renowned for its crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, and unparalleled privacy, continues to be Bollywood’s preferred holiday destination. Kuda Villingili Resort’s unique combination of warm hospitality, breathtaking natural beauty, and exclusivity solidifies its status as the best-in-class retreat for high-profile family holidays.
Lifestyle
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Maldives celebration: A double delight of Diwali and Devi’s first birthday
Bollywood star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover marked a joyous double celebration in the pristine surroundings of the Maldives as they commemorated their daughter Devi’s first birthday and the festival of lights, Diwali, at the Radisson Blu Resort.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2016 after working together in the film “Alone,” welcomed their first child, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in November 2022. Taking a break from the hustle of their busy lives, the trio opted for an exotic getaway to the Maldives to revel in these special moments.
Bipasha Basu, known for her roles in various Bollywood films, has been taking a hiatus from the big screen to savor the joys of motherhood. The family’s Maldives escapade unfolded through glimpses shared on Instagram, where fans were treated to snapshots of Devi’s adorable celebrations.
Amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Radisson Blu Resort, the couple celebrated Devi’s first birthday, sharing the joyous moments with their followers. Fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt wishes for the little one. “Only the best for our birthday princess Devi! This is so perfect! Stay blessed always,” exclaimed one fan. Others chimed in, expressing awe at the beautiful celebrations and extending warm birthday wishes.
Bipasha Basu’s Instagram feed turned into a visual diary of their Maldives retreat. A video at the airport captioned “Us 🧿 Hum teen ❤️🧿 #monkeylove” marked the beginning of their journey. Another clip showcased the actress running over the jetty to water villas, accompanied by the caption, “This is how you make me feel @iamksgofficial …free and childlike ❤️🧿 Mamma and Papa running around while baby is asleep ❤️😁 #monkeylove #radissonbluresortmaldives #bluview.”
Karan Singh Grover, too, shared moments from their tropical getaway. A post featuring him swimming in the overwater villa’s pool, captioned “🔱 Flowing in stillness. @ncstravels @radissonbluresortmaldives #radissonbluresortmaldives #bluview,” provided a glimpse into the serene and tranquil side of their celebrations.
As Bipasha and Karan celebrated Diwali and Devi’s first birthday against the backdrop of the Maldives’ azure waters and luxurious amenities, their social media updates served as a virtual invitation for fans to partake in the joyous moments. The picturesque celebration was a testament to the couple’s commitment to creating unforgettable memories for their family amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Maldives.
Lifestyle
Bollywood star Shanaya Kapoor’s tropical getaway at Fushifaru Maldives
Bollywood sensation Shanaya Kapoor has been making waves on social media with envy-inducing photos and videos from her luxurious vacation at the stunning Fushifaru Maldives resort. The talented actress and social media influencer has been treating her fans to breathtaking glimpses of her Maldives escapade, leaving everyone longing for their own piece of paradise.
Shanaya, who is known for her stunning beauty and captivating on-screen performances, jetted off to the Maldives for a well-deserved vacation. She has been sharing her unforgettable moments on Instagram, offering a window into her sun-soaked retreat in this picturesque island paradise.
In one of her posts, Shanaya Kapoor can be seen posing effortlessly beneath the shade of a swaying coconut palm, effortlessly embodying the essence of island life. She also indulged her sweet tooth by enjoying a refreshing ice cone and strolling leisurely around the island, showcasing her laid-back and carefree vibes.
In another post, captioned “just a happy morning running around in the sun ☀️,” Kapoor strolled along the pristine beach, feeling the soft sand between her toes, and soaking in the golden Maldivian sun. She credited @ncstravels and @fushifaru for making her stay extraordinary and used the hashtag #collab to hint at a possible collaboration with the resort.
Shanaya continued to delight her followers with a series of photos and videos capturing her adventurous activities on the island. Snorkeling amidst vibrant coral reefs, enjoying picturesque sunsets, savoring coconuts, riding a thrilling jetski, and even playing a game of snooker were just a few of her exciting escapades that she generously shared with her online community.
With a caption that read “days like these>>>>🌴🌊🥥🧜🏻♀️💫,” Shanaya portrayed the idyllic days she was experiencing at Fushifaru. The combination of azure waters, pristine beaches, and endless activities highlighted her passion for exploration and the beauty of the Maldives.
The grand finale of her Maldives adventure was captured in a post that featured her boarding a seaplane, undoubtedly leaving her followers yearning for their own journey to this tropical haven. The Fushifaru Maldives resort, known for its unparalleled luxury and breathtaking natural beauty, certainly served as the perfect backdrop for Shanaya’s unforgettable holiday.
Shanaya’s fans have been loving her vacation updates, with many commenting on how beautiful she looks and how much fun she seems to be having.
Fushifaru Maldives is a five-star resort located on a private island in Lhaviyani Atoll. The resort offers a variety of luxurious accommodations, as well as a wide range of activities and amenities, including snorkeling, diving, jet skiing, and a spa.
Kapoor’s choice of Fushifaru Maldives for her vacation is no surprise, as the resort is known for its stunning beauty and world-class service. The resort has been praised by many celebrities and travel bloggers, and it is sure to provide Kapoor with the perfect getaway.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Enjoy grand slam experience with tennis icons at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island this December
-
News1 week ago
Sheraton Maldives takes lead in coral spawning research with Reefscapers
-
News5 days ago
Atmosphere Core announces strategic management moves & hires
-
Gastronomy1 week ago
Exclusive gastronomic experience with Pierre Péters Champagne at The St. Regis Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Iconic moments at Baros Maldives: Experience epitome of authentic Maldivian luxury hospitality this festive season
-
News5 days ago
Discover the newest Guest House and Restaurant in Baa Kamadhoo
-
Lifestyle6 days ago
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Maldives celebration: A double delight of Diwali and Devi’s first birthday
-
Action1 week ago
World doubles tennis ace Mate Pavic returns to Vakkaru Maldives to serve up exclusive sessions