Visit Maldives participates in first ITB Berlin virtual event

Visit Maldives is taking part in ITB Berlin, one of the leading travel and trade shows in the world.

The event is held virtually for the first time ever this year, due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The four-day event, held from March 9-12, presents the opportunity to network with stakeholders from all over the world and manage appointments on the platform with participants and establish new business connections through B2B meetings.

It also provides a platform to maintain and strengthen destination presence and promote the Maldives as a safe haven to travel during this challenging period.

A total of 15 companies and 27 participants are participating alongside the destination in this event

Additionally, Visit Maldives will host a live press conference during the event on March 10. The panel will consist of tourism minister Dr Abdulla Mausoom and Visit Maldives Managing Director Thoyyib Mohamed, who will highlight the efforts being taken to promote the destination as a safe haven for travellers and the geography of the destination.

To further enhance the visibility of the destination, banners on the ITB Berlin website and social media posts from the official ITB Berlin accounts promoted the participation of the Maldives one week prior to the event.

An article on Maldives as an ideal destination for safe travels was shared on the official ITB Berlin e-news website with the destination also listed among the official sponsors and partners.

Despite the global pandemic, Maldives welcomed a total of 555,494 travellers in 2020 and over 190,000 travellers in the first two months of the year.

Among the many activities planned for the remainder of the year include, social media campaigns, joint marketing campaigns with global stakeholders, familiarisation trips and visibility campaigns.

Several marketing activities and strategies have also been shifted to digital platforms in order to promote the destination whilst adapting to the evolving situation

Other initiatives have also been introduced to further enhance the destination presence such as the Maldives Border Miles programme. Maldives Immigration launched the programme on January 1 as the world’s first tier-based travel loyalty programme by a destination. It is expected to provide a considerable boost for the Maldives tourism as an added advantage when promoting the destination.

Tourists are also eligible for the Allied Inbound insurance package launched by Allied Insurance Company in association with the tourism ministry.

The package consists of two options which covers medical charges, isolation facility charges, emergency medical transportation charges and interment charges following a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 of a tourist during their stay in Maldives.