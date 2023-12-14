Lifestyle
Manushi Chhillar chills in paradise at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is currently soaking up the sun and turquoise waters of the Maldives, enjoying a luxurious getaway at the stunning Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island. Chhillar has been documenting her island adventures through Instagram, sharing stunning photos and videos that have left her fans yearning for a tropical escape.
In one post, Chhillar poses on the pristine beach, radiating happiness with the caption, “The perfect morning ☀️☀️ Happy skin, some snorkel swims, a good read, good food and best company ️”. The photo depicts the epitome of island bliss, showcasing Chhillar’s natural beauty against the backdrop of crystal clear waters and lush greenery.
Another post reveals Chhillar’s adventurous spirit as she explores the vibrant underwater world. The caption, “Snorkeling in paradise! “, accompanied by breathtaking underwater photos, gives fans a glimpse of the Maldives’ rich marine life.
Chhillar also shared her culinary adventures, posting pictures of herself taking a cooking class at the resort. The caption, “Cooking classes and gossip with some serious contemplation #JumeirahMaldives”, hints at a fun and enriching experience that goes beyond just relaxation.
Chhillar’s captivating photos and stories paint a picture of a perfect Maldivian vacation. With its pristine beaches, breathtaking underwater world, and luxurious amenities, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island seems to be the ideal setting for Chhillar’s well-deserved break. Her posts are sure to inspire many to explore the beauty and serenity of this island paradise.
Lifestyle
Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur escapes to Furaveri Maldives
Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur recently took a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai to enjoy a blissful holiday at the stunning Furaveri Maldives resort. The actress shared her Maldivian adventure with her fans through a series of captivating photos and videos on Instagram.
Dastur’s Instagram feed was transformed into a tropical paradise, showcasing her idyllic escape at the luxurious resort. One post featured the actress soaking up the sun in her Water Villa’s infinity pool, floating in a whimsical unicorn floaty. The caption perfectly captured the essence of her Maldivian escapade: “☀️🏝️🌊 @pickyourtrail @furaverimaldives ♥️ #waterbaby #maldives #mermaid #thalassophile #wanderlust #november #2023 #islandlife #travel #travelgram #foryou #beachbabe #beachlife #oceanview #oceanlover #instatravel #sealife”.
Another vibrant post depicted Dastur riding a jet ski across the crystal-clear waters, embracing the thrill of the open ocean. The caption aptly described the exhilarating experience: “The best kind of #mondayblues 🌊🏝️☀️♥️”.
Dastur also shared a mesmerizing video that showcased the breathtaking beauty of Furaveri Maldives, with its pristine beaches, lush greenery, and turquoise waters. The caption simply stated: “Sun, Sand and the Sea ☀️🌊🏝️”, perfectly summing up the idyllic Maldivian escape.
Rounding off her Maldivian sojourn, Dastur posted a series of captivating underwater photos, capturing the vibrant marine life that thrives beneath the turquoise waters. The caption declared: “My happy place 🌊”.
Dastur’s Maldivian adventure at Furaveri Maldives serves as a reminder of the importance of taking a break from the daily grind and immersing oneself in the beauty of nature. Her Instagram posts provide a glimpse into the tranquility and rejuvenation that await those who seek solace in the Maldives.
Amyra Dastur’s love affair with the Maldives is not a fleeting romance but a long-standing relationship. The Bollywood beauty has expressed her fondness for the Maldivian archipelago, considering it one of her favorite holiday destinations. This recent visit is just one in a series of trips. In May 2023, Amyra delighted in the Maldives once again, further solidifying her connection with the sunny side of life.
Lifestyle
Supermodels Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik and Kelsey Merritt enjoy luxurious getaway at Nova Maldives
Supermodels Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik and Kelsey Merritt took a break from their busy schedules to enjoy a luxurious getaway at the Nova Maldives resort. The three shared their stunning vacation photos with their fans on Instagram, showcasing the resort’s pristine beauty and their own captivating charm.
Jasmine Tookes Captivates Fans with Maldives Snaps
Upon her arrival at the resort, Jasmine Tookes posted a mesmerizing photo of herself in an elegant black dress, simply captioned “Maldives 🤎”. The image perfectly captured the essence of the island’s tranquil ambiance, setting the tone for her Maldivian adventure.
Alluding to the resort’s breathtaking scenery, Tookes shared a collection of stunning photos featuring the resort’s turquoise blue lagoon and pristine beach. The caption, “Make me lose my breath 🌊”, aptly captured the mesmerizing effect of the island’s natural splendor. Her fans were equally captivated, with many leaving comments expressing their awe. One fan commented, “Wow paradise ❤️❤️”, while another exclaimed, “Woahh ❤️ hey Siri, add Maldives to my bucket list 😅”.
Tookes further showcased the beach’s allure with a series of photos depicting her basking in the tropical sunshine. The caption, “🌊🌞🤎”, perfectly encapsulated the idyllic escape she had embarked upon.
Kelsey Merritt Embraces Maldives Adventures
After arriving at the resort, Kelsey Merritt posted to Instagram in a stunning white one-piece swimming suit near the azure blue lagoon captioned “vacation mode”.
She posted another photo in a black swimming suit with snorkeling gear on captioned “UV 10 ☀️🤿”.

Merritt made another post near the overwater restaurant captioned “lunch views @novamaldives”.
Merritt made another post captioned “she’s officially open water certified 🤿 so happy I finally had the time to get my padi license on this trip!” with photos of scuba diving including a photo with a giant manta ray.
Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik was the last of the three to arrive in the Maldives, but she made up for lost time by posting a series of stunning photos of the resort and its surroundings. She also took some time to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet of the island.
“Pure bliss in the Maldives @novamaldives,” she captioned one photo.
Shanina also shared a series of photos of herself enjoying the resort’s many amenities, including the pool, spa, and overwater restaurant.
“Make me sway ….” she captioned one of the posts.
Nova Maldives Resort: A Luxurious Paradise
Through their captivating Instagram posts, Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik and Kelsey Merritt have undoubtedly inspired their fans to consider Nova Maldives as their next holiday destination. The resort’s pristine beauty and luxurious amenities provide the perfect backdrop for a truly unforgettable getaway.
Located in South Ari Atoll, Nova Maldives is a 5-star resort that offers a range of luxurious accommodations, including overwater villas with private pools. The resort also boasts a variety of world-class restaurants, bars, and activities, making it the perfect place to relax, unwind, and explore the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Lifestyle
Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty ranks Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives as best for family holidays
After the grand Diwali celebrations at her Mumbai residence, renowned Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, her two children Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra, close friend Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal and her family embarked on an enchanting post-Diwali retreat at the exquisite Kuda Villingili Resort in the Maldives.
Nestled amidst the luxurious backdrop of pristine beaches and turquoise waters, Kuda Villingili offered Shilpa and her family an unparalleled retreat that felt like a home away from home. The resort’s idyllic setting and top-notch amenities allowed the family to unwind and indulge in the lap of luxury.
Shilpa was captivated by the scenic beauty of the Indian Ocean, engaging sunset cruises, and the diverse culinary experiences that became integral components of her stay. The Spice restaurant, under the expert guidance of the Qureshi brothers – Asif and Ijaz Qureshi, left a lasting impression with its standout dish, the ‘Stuffed Kulcha,’ that became a personal favorite of the Bollywood star.
“I have to say, Kuda Villingili Resort truly stands out as one of the best resorts in the Maldives. The impeccable staff and the luxurious yet genuinely comfortable ambiance made us feel right at home on this beautiful island. Every moment of our holiday was truly enjoyable. What pleasantly surprised me the most was the exceptional culinary experience at Kuda Villingili. I tasted over 12 diverse types of cuisines, and among them, Spice, the fantastic Indian restaurant, became an absolute favorite. Starting our days with healthy breakfast options at The Restaurant added a delightful touch to our mornings. The resort’s massive swimming pool quickly became our go-to hangout spot; it’s perfect for families. Kuda Villingili wasn’t just a place to stay; it became the backdrop for lasting memories of an ideal family holiday filled with love and laughter, and we can’t wait to come back soon,” she said.
Documenting her blissful experience on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty expressed her appreciation for the warm reception, diverse breakfast choices, and her newfound love for mango sticky rice. The resort’s staff, known for their discreet hospitality, played a crucial role in ensuring a serene and secluded stay tailored for high-profile guests.
Shilpa, renowned for her iconic roles and impeccable style, showcased her beach glam in a stunning Shivan and Narresh halter midi dress, leaving her Instagram followers in awe with the hashtag #beachvibes.
Embracing the Maldivian ambience, Shilpa Shetty created enduring memories, from watching breathtaking sunsets on a cruise to indulging in the thrill of fishing. She expressed her love for fishing trips in the Maldives, deeming it an experience not to be missed.
Kuda Villingili Resort’s family-friendly atmosphere resonated with Shilpa, who shared heartwarming moments of her son Viaan radiating joy while enjoying ice cream. Viaan’s participation in a cooking class, where he made fried rice under the guidance of the hotel’s chefs, added to the family’s delightful experience.
The family spent quality time by the resort’s pool, the largest in the Maldives, and stayed in the three-bedroom residence – an ideal accommodation for families or large groups of friends.
The Maldives, renowned for its crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, and unparalleled privacy, continues to be Bollywood’s preferred holiday destination. Kuda Villingili Resort’s unique combination of warm hospitality, breathtaking natural beauty, and exclusivity solidifies its status as the best-in-class retreat for high-profile family holidays.
