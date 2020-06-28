Vakkaru Maldives recognised as top spa, family resort by Condé Nast Traveller Middle East

Vakkaru Maldives has been recognised as a top resort in the world for family and spa holidays, at the 2020 Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards.

The annual Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards is the premier travel industry awards in the Gulf region as voted for by the readers of the magazine. Readers vote for their favourite travel experiences, from destinations and hotels, to airlines and tour operators.

Winners of the 2020 edition of the awards were announced Wednesday.

Vakkaru came third in both Favourite Spa Hotel (International) and Favorite Family Hotel (International) categories.

Nestled in Baa atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Vakkaru Maldives is a timeless sanctuary intuitively designed for guests seeking unassuming luxury and cherishable experiences.

A scenic 30-minute seaplane journey from Male International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island blessed with timeless ocean views, powder-soft white sand beaches, unique deep blue holes and spectacular marine biodiversity.

The 113 beautifully-appointed overwater and beach villas are elegantly designed to respect the surrounding tropical nature and Maldivian charms.

Additionally, indulgent dining choices, a world-class wine cellar – home to a curated selection of fine vintage and non-vintage offerings from Old to New World as well as curated leisure activities and amenities create enriched experiences for everyone.

Vakkaru is is looking forward to reopen its door for guests on August 1.