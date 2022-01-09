Reethi Faru Resort wins 2 prestigious awards

2021 World Travel Awards Winner of Indian Ocean’s Leading Green Resort 2021

Reethi Faru Resort has been declared the Indian Ocean Continental Winner in the ‘Leading Green Resort’ category of the 2021 World Travel Awards.

World Travel Awards is globally recognised as the most esteemed and comprehensive programme from the UK. It was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

2021 is the third consecutive year that Reethi Faru Resort has won this prestigious award from the World Travel Hotel Awards.

2022 Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence Winner of Best Hotel Spa Award

Reethi Faru Resort is the first-time winner of the Best Hotel Spa Award in 2022 Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence.

Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence is a trustworthy organisation with a global collection of independent luxury hotels, spas and venues approved annually by Local Experts. The best properties from around the globe are selected for inclusion in their collection.

The resort has been in the collection since 2018. Reethi Faru Resort celebrates their first win on Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence.

Cast adrift in Raa Atoll, Reethi Faru is a wonderfully secluded bio-luxury island retreat where it’s all about letting the natural beauty do the talking. A stunning lagoon catches the sun like a glittering topaz, rays, reef sharks and sea turtles glide through the vibrant house reef.

With a focus on sustainable luxury, the resort invites you to co-share its vision of being the guardian of the island. Reethi Faru is a private boutique resort with an enviable pedigree for conserving the islands’ natural beauty and sustaining the ecosystems upon which the fragile coral reef relies.