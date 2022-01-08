Manta Air operates Maldives’ first all-female crewed seaplane flight

Manta Air on Friday operated the first all-female crewed seaplane flight in Maldives.

Flight NR2030 from Velana International Airport (VIA) to Soneva Jani in Noonu atoll was piloted by Larissa Offeney and Tanya Kleynhans. Aishath Muzna served as the cabin crew on the flight.

Manta Air has two female seaplane cabin crews on active duty. Both Aishath Muzna and Aminath Thasleema are the first and only female seaplane cabin crews in active duty in Maldives.

Seaplane cabin crew jobs are predominantly a male job with rarely any women involved even though three airlines are operating 60+ seaplanes all across the Maldives on a daily basis.

Manta Air is a game-changing local airline which operates seaplane and wheel-based flights throughout the Maldives.

The arrival of Manta Air has already been a game changer in the domestic aviation industry, removing the fears of flight uncertainty for passengers flying in the Maldives, and setting new standards in service excellence along the way with pre-published schedules and a tailored approach to provide an amazing experience to all passengers.

Manta Air utilises three brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft to operate domestic flights to Dhaalu Airport, located on the island of Kudahuvadhoo in Dhaalu atoll, and Dharavandhoo Airport, located on the island of Dharavandhoo in Baa atoll, from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

The airline also operates the first scheduled seaplane service in the Maldives with a fleet of seven DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft.