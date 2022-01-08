Maldives main airport opens first phase of new VIP/CIP Terminal

Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) on Friday started Maamahi Executive Lounge operations at the newly developed phase one of the VIP Terminal building at Velana International Airport (VIA).

The new VIP Terminal building comes with elegance providing spacious areas for customers who can enjoy scenic beauty from both landside and airside. Along with a wide F&B area and duty-free shopping experience, the Maamahi Executive Lounge is enhancing its services.

The new VIP Terminal Building was designed by world-renowned Architect Yuji Yamazaki and the detailed design was done by AECOM. The new four-storey VIP Terminal building is being developed as a two-phase project by one of the leading construction companies in China, Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG).

In phase one, ground floor is dedicated to the VVIP services, while the first and second floors are dedicated to VIP and CIP services respectively.

The newly developed phase one is approximately 3,200 sqm and once the total project is completed it would provide 6,800 sqm space against the old building which is 670 sqm.