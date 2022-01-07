Emirates crowned top airline in Maldives, carries highest passenger number in 2021

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has carried the highest number of passengers to the Maldives in 2021 – connecting around 265,000 passengers to the idyllic island-nation. The airline’s flight operations continue to play a vital role in supporting the country’s trade and tourism recovery.

Emirates currently operates four daily flights from Dubai to Male, connecting the Maldivian capital to a global network of 120 destinations. The top inbound markets include UAE, Russia and Germany.

Emirates launched operations to the Maldives in 1987 and has supported the country’s tourism industry as well as its cargo needs for more than 34 years. The airline serves the Maldives with state of the art wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, ensuring that passengers fly better as they seek the unique tropical island holiday experience the destination is famed for.

In October 2021, Emirates renewed its long-standing partnership with the Maldives by extending a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism at Expo 2020. The agreement reaffirms the airline’s commitment to the island-nation, and outlines various initiatives to promote trade and tourism to the country.

Keeping the health and wellbeing of its passengers as top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also been building on its contactless technology offering and has scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. The airline has taken its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, and COVID-19 medical travel insurance.