Visit Maldives begins month-long marketing campaign with Kuoni France

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation, (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has initiated a month-long marketing campaign with Kuoni France.

The campaign will be held from 06th January 2022 till 06th February 2022.

Kuoni France is one of the largest online travel agencies, catering to a worldwide audience, selling over 100 destinations through travel offers curated for all segments of holidaymakers. The collaborative campaign between MMPRC and Kuoni France aims to further promote the destination as a safe haven, ready to welcome tourists from the French market.

Under this campaign, advertisements, articles, photos, and newsletters of the Maldives will be posted on the digital and social media platforms of Kuoni, France and will be placed at strategic outdoor locations. The content of this campaign will focus on promoting the ‘naturally social-distanced’ geography of the Maldivian islands, and the stringent covid-19 safety measures in place at our resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards.

The campaign will also provide information to travel trade and travellers from the French market about the unique and diverse range of experiences, from budget to high-end luxury offers, available for travellers looking to spend their next vacation in the Maldives.

The campaign will further showcase exciting experiences available in the Maldives and will help significantly increase the awareness among French travellers. It aligns with MMPRC’s marketing strategy for the French market, which focuses on promoting and marketing the individual tourism services and products available for tourists.

France is an important market for the Maldives, ending the year 2021 with strong arrival numbers. As of 29th December 2021, the Maldives had welcomed 1,312,706 tourists to the country. During this period, France stood as the top 9th source market to the Maldives, with arrivals totalling 29,877.

MMPRC held several destination promotion activities in 24 global markets throughout the year. This includes virtual and in-person activities such as roadshows, webinars, familiarisation trips, social media, digital and outdoor advertising campaigns with stakeholders, and participation in fairs and exhibitions. Many such activities are planned for the year ahead to maintain destination momentum and increase global arrivals.