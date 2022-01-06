Fari Islands opens new football field

Fari Islands commemorates the opening of a new football field on Fari Campus, the archipelago’s dedicated island for its employees. The 6,310 SqM Regalawn P60-318 turf can accommodate 11 players on each side. This project was spearheaded by local talent Mohamed Ziyau, Senior Duty Engineer of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.

The new football field will host friendly matches between employees, guests from the archipelago’s three luxury resorts and communities from the neighbouring islands. World-class players will also be invited to run football clinics and camps.

On the inauguration of this important facility, Evan Kwee, Head of Design and Hospitality at the Pontiac Land Group, commented, “Fari Islands seeks to provide the next generation of travellers with an elevated Maldivian experience. The football field presents new opportunities for creating wonderful memories through social connection.”

Kwee added that “Our employees are the Champions of Fari Islands and our most precious resource. We believe in work-life balance and are proud to offer them with a living environment centred around engagement, growth and a sense of community”.

