Ex-UFC Heavyweight Fabrício Werdum celebrates post New Year at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives

Former UFC Heavy Weight and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Champion, Fabrício Werdum has just arrived to the Maldives in post celebration of New Year. The legend is spending his holiday with his family at the iconic Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

Fabrício is a highly regarded jiu-jitsu black belt and MMA Fighter. A former 4-time Brazilian Jiu Jitsu world champion and a 2-time winner of the coveted ADCC heavyweight title, Fabrício is one of the most successful athletes and also a top performing fighter in the history of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in the Heavyweight Division, having fought in all 3 major MMA organizations (UFC, Pride and Strikeforce). Amongst many other great victories during his career against top fighters, the one that stands out is his win against the legendary Russian fighter Fedor Emelianenko.

Werdum, currently resides in the city of Florianopolis in the State of Santa Catarina in South Brazil with his family. He is a well-established entrepreneur running multiple businesses including a franchise of luxury Meat Boutiques, but he is still involved in training police forces, solders in the art of self-defense as a support to his local community.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives offers Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) classes designed for adults and children of all levels led by certified coach Miguel Gomez. This iconic hotel is no stranger to many of the world-renowned top-level fighters and martial art practitioners, who regularly visit Red Mat and chose Hard Rock Hotel as their preferred vacation spot. Amongst them are the famous Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira or famously known as Minotauro (Big Nog), Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza, Marcus Buchecha and Renzo Gracie.

Located within CROSSROADS Maldives – the first integrated multi-island leisure destination in the country, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is just a 15-minute boat ride from the airport. Inspired by local culture, tropical architecture is infused with contemporary design features alongside regionally inspired authentic music memorabilia.

Stunning views and legendary amenities take vacation at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives to the next level with 178 extravagant guestrooms, suites, villas and over water pool villas. Guests can also treat their taste buds to delectable on-site food and beverage options, ranging from a Pool Bar and Pan-Latin restaurant to authentic American cuisine, just steps from the hotel.

The hotel also offers direct access to The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives, where an array of shops and over 12 restaurants, all styled on the chic elegance of a European Riviera, await. From authentic American cuisine at Hard Rock Cafe to the acclaimed flavors of Ministry of Crab’s award-winning dishes and finely curated local specialties, the culinary offering sees a collision of cultures come together to offer an array of exotic international cuisines.

To learn more about Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/maldives