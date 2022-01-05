Sheraton Maldives donates to Home for People with Special Needs

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa donated US$ 6,938.99 (MVR 106,997.52) worth of recreational items to the Home for People with Special Needs (HPSN) in Guraidhoo.



All items will be used towards setting up a recreational hall for the patients and staff of HPSN.



The cheque was presented to the Chief Executive Officer of HPSN Yoousaw Shihan in a small event held at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa on 21st December 2021. This event was attended by Aishath Naaz, Director of Ministry of Gender, Ali Ameez, Executive Director of Ministry of National Planning, Housing & Infrastructure and the management team and associates of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.

Established in 1976, Home for People with Special Needs is a rehabilitation home on the island Guraidhoo in Kaafu Atoll of Maldives that provides special care and services to the homeless, young, old, mentally and physically challenged residents between 15 to 95 years of age.

The management team and associates of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa previously organised fundraising events including a charity run and a resort sale of second hand goods and furniture pieces.