Bandos Maldives to reopen on Aug 1 with enhanced health safety measures

Bandos Maldives is set to reopen on August 1 after implementing health and safety measures in line with guidance from the World Health Organisation, as well as the local tourism ministry and the Health Protection Agency (HPA).

Management and staff worked diligently during the closure to update the resort’s existing rigorous sanitation and hygiene standards, and implemented new policies and procedures to promote the health and safety of guests and staff.

“We would like to assure our guests that our team members are well trained to follow the highest cleaning, disinfection and safety standards, and wear necessary PPEs that reflect the seriousness of the pandemic in our daily operations,” a statement read.

“… when we reopen all our services are designed by emphasising on health, hygiene and physical distancing practices.”

Public facilities will be frequently cleaned and disinfected. In the first stage of reopening, some public facilities will be available at specific hours only.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our guests. However, considering the current circumstances these measures are vital for us to maintain the highest cleaning and disinfection standards for the safety of everyone,” the statement read.

While Bandos is committed to providing guests a comfortable and enjoyable holiday in the “island of hospitality”, the team is confident that guests will follow health, hygiene and physical distancing advice to create and maintain a healthy environment for everyone at the resort.

Located in North Male Atoll and accessible by a short 10-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport, Bandos features spacious rooms with balconies overlooking the garden, beach or the ocean.

Authentic Thai cuisine can be enjoyed at Koon Thai restaurant, whilst Sea Breeze Café offers western and international food by the sea. A wide range of buffet foods can be savoured at Gallery Restaurant. Huvan and Sand Bar provide lovely tropical settings to enjoy cocktails and live entertainment. Umi Yaki restaurant serves Japanese Teppanyaki food.

A pool with swim up bar is available, while beauty and massage treatments are available at the resort’s spa. Club House offers a range of fitness activities, including a gym, aerobics, badminton, tennis courts, squash and table tennis, while Kokko Club offers babysitting services along with a range of programmes for the little ones.

The resort also features a water sports centre and a dive school.

Bandos is offering flexible date change and cancellation options, so book your stay through the resort’s website or contact resv@bandos.com.mv.