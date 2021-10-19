Reethi Faru Resort appoints Peter Gremes as General Manager

Peter Gremes has been appointed as General Manager at Reethi Faru Resort.

A friendly face for most repeater guests, Peter is most notable for his long tenure with the company as a key figure in introducing several sustainable activities within its properties.

“Please join us in welcoming Peter to Reethi Faru Resort,” the resort said, in an announcement.

Reethi Faru Resort is a luxury escape on the secluded, pristine and private island of Filaidhoo, Raa Atoll.

With a plethora of experiences to enjoy, the resort is a one-of-a-kind tropical island paradise, where the glistening crystal clear ocean meets the endless white coral sand and where its lush foliage turns it into a truly magical lagoon escape.