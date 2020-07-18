Milaidhoo Island Maldives to offer exclusive experiences after Sept reopening

Guests travelling in September and October can benefit with an even more exclusive experience Milaidhoo Island Maldives, as the resort will reopen with a reduced occupancy to offer maximum privacy and seclusion

Milaidhoo will reopen its doors to guests from September 1. Guests can celebrate their return to the Maldives with Milaidhoo by taking advantage of special rates, exclusive island experiences and destination dining inclusions.

Guests visiting the Maldivian-owned resort in September and October will take advantage of having that extra slice of paradise to themselves, with the resort operating at a reduced capacity to ensure social distancing and the utmost privacy.

Those wishing for a truly secluded stay can opt for in-villa dining in the luxury of their spacious pool villa at no extra cost.

Each of the thatched-roof villas open up 180 degrees, inviting nature in and are serviced by dedicated Island Hosts and feature generous private infinity pools.

Ahead of the reopening, thorough cleaning protocols have been implemented to ensure peace of mind for returning guests, including Milaidhoo staff handling seaplane check-in and sanitising luggage trolleys for guests at the airport. Guests’ luggage will also be sanitised on arrival.

Seaview dining and supper under the stars

Guests staying on Half Board or Milaidhoo’s Gourmet Plan can enjoy a complimentary beach dinner every fourth night of their stay.

The expert team will set up a private lantern-lit dining table on one of Milaidhoo’s white-sand powder soft beaches, and a butler will serve a selected four-course menu as guests listen to the gentle waves lapping the shore and look out to an abundance of twinkling stars.

Milaidhoo has also used the period of closure to prepare the island ready for the return of guests and the experience is set to be better than ever.

The ever-popular Ocean Restaurant has received a fresh new-look. Situated on a sandy shore, the restaurant, renowned for its breath-taking ocean views, specialises in epicurean international cuisine.

Manta ray migration

To celebrate the reopening coinciding with manta ray season, Milaidhoo is offering guests a complimentary excursion to the manta hotspot of Hanifaru Bay, situated just a short ride by speedboat from the resort. Known as the biggest manta feeding station in the world, guests are invited to see, swim and snorkel with the ocean’s gentle giants, who feed on nothing bigger than microscopic plankton.

Excursions to Hanifaru Bay will be coordinated with the Hanifaru Bay park rangers, who are experts in ensuring guests enjoy the most rewarding sighting opportunities.

Additionally, Milaidhoo’s resident marine biologist will teach them all about the fascinating creatures of the sea.

For those hoping to get even more up close and personal, the team at the Ocean Stories Aquatic Centre at Milaidhoo have identified several secret diving spots, outside of the marine reserve, where divers can enjoy the most private and intimate manta experiences.

For those who prefer to keep their feet dry, Milaidhoo invites guests to join a sunset dolphin cruise instead.

Rooted in local traditions

Milaidhoo Island Maldives is a pristine island paradise and is proudly rooted in the local island traditions.

The resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas designed by a local architect and every guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need, whether it is a spa treatment or sunrise yoga class, to a snorkelling excursion in the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight and Milaidhoo is home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli – the first modern Maldivian restaurant in the country. Reflecting its heritage, it is built in the shape of three traditional dhoni boats that stand on stilts over the lagoon. Innovative and delicious menus are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired from the Maldivian Spice Route taking the taste buds back over 5,000 years.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong and experience barefoot informality within the natural and lush setting of this tropical island.

As an adults-only resort, Milaidhoo is also famed for its romance and destination dining offerings – any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank where a feast awaits.

Rates start from$1,095 (plus taxes and service charge) per night in a Water Pool Villa on half board basis, based on two sharing. For rate information and bookings, please visit www.milaidhoo.com or reach out to your trusted travel agent.