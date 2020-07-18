Escape to a barefoot paradise with Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort’s reopening offer

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort is reopening its doors on September 1 and has created a special offer to welcome you with your loved ones to the paradise island.

Experience barefoot Maldives luxury with this unbelievable package, which includes daily unlimited dining across six exceptional venues and free-flow premium drinks from an 80-bottle ‘wine wall’.

From a hearty breakfast by the beach to a pop-up food cart with healthy snacks throughout the day, you can dine whenever and as often as you like, at the diverse range of restaurants and stylish bars available at the resort – you will be living like royalty.

The Maamutaa Escape Package comes with return domestic flights from the main Velana International Airport and complimentary non-motorised watersport equipment including snorkels to discover the Maldives’ rich marine life.

Completing this extraordinary package is your choice of a 60-minute spa treatment or a one-of-a-kind experience such as a tank dive or jet ski safari per person during your stay.

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort is located in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, a 55-minute domestic flight from Velana International Airport, followed by a short speedboat ride from Kooddoo Airport.

The all-inclusive Pullman Maldives Maamutaa boasts 122 decadent villas, including two exclusive Aqua Villas featuring bedrooms submerged beneath the turquoise waters for a truly memorable experience of the region’s marine life up close.

Guests will never go hungry, as the resort boasts one of the most generous, all-inclusive offers in the Maldives, complete with a variety of culinary delights available at six outlets across the island.

Children and teens are well catered for at Playground and Skillz Sports Centre, with a range of entertaining and educational activities including snooker, table tennis, various board games and a golf simulator. Nature walks, treasure hunts, and outdoor sports are also available for the adventurers at heart to enjoy the natural beauty of the island.

Fitness enthusiasts can start at the resort’s Fit Trail island jogging track with five fitness stations offering a variety of physical trails, or level up with a complete boot-camp Raaveriya Workout experience that kick starts with callisthenics followed by an invigorating run on the beach and a refreshing swim in the lagoon.

For complete restoration of the body, mind and soul, choose from a selection of signature facials, body treatments and massage therapies available at the resort’s Spa by Phytomer, which features eight treatment rooms perched over a shallow, white sand lagoon.

The Maamutaa Escape Package is priced at $4,025 (inclusive of all taxes) for two adults sharing a Beach Villa for six nights. For bookings, queries and special requests, please email h9924-re@accor.com.