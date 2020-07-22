Atmosphere Hotels welcomes guests to ‘Pure & Serene’ havens of uncompromising experiences

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ properties were among the few Maldivian hotels that remained open during the extensive lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The young and successful Indian Ocean hospitality group offered one of its luxury resorts, VARU by Atmosphere, to the Maldivian government to be used an isolation facility. All other Atmosphere Hotels’ properties remained open throughout the nearly four-month-long lockdown.

With the Maldives having reopened its borders to international visitors last week, Atmosphere Hotels is now welcoming guests with enhanced protocols and measures to ensure the wellbeing of both guests and employees.

Over the last few months, the team of dedicated employees at Atmosphere Hotels has worked relentlessly to ensure all of their resorts are safe. They have inspected and elevated all aspects of resort operations to deliver uncompromising service that aligns with guidance provided by World Health Organisation and the American Centres for Disease Control (CDC).

In line with these endeavours, Atmosphere Hotels partnered with Diversey, a global pioneer in cleaning and hygiene solutions.

“Safety and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues has always been our priority here at Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. In the present times, we are proud to say with conviction that safety has become our second nature,” an announcement read.

Arrive safe

All boats are thoroughly sanitised and physical distancing is maintained throughout the journey.

Temperature check through infrared thermometer is conducted upon arrival in the resort.

Contactless payment facility and secure check-in is provided.

Rest easy

Villas are kept vacant for a minimum of 24 hours before every arrival.

Room cleaning is performed in the absence of guests in order to minimise face-to face contact. Villas are cleaned using hospital-grade disinfectants and electrostatic spray.

All high contact areas are carefully cleaned and sanitised, while linens are laundered at high temperature using recommended disinfectants.

A Safe Care Amenity Kit, which includes a face mask, hand sanitiser and anti-bacterial wet wipes, is provided.

Explore freely

All public spaces are cleaned frequently using recommended cleaning products, while highly frequented areas are cleaned and sanitised on an hourly basis.

Hand sanitisers are placed in all the public areas.

In addition to testing pool water every four hours for pH and chlorine saturation, pool beds are placed 1.5-2 metres apart to ensure a safe distance is maintained.

Guests using gym, kids club and the recreation centre will have to undergo a mandatory temperature check at the entrance.

Kids club is completely disinfected thrice a day, while gym equipment is sanitised after every use.

Experience island pleasures

Dive centre equipment is disinfected, sanitised and and kept out of use for 72 hours.

Mandatory temperature checks are conducted before and after dive centre activities, as well as after spa treatments.

At the spa, treatment rooms are deep cleaned daily. All spa therapists wear a protective shield while performing the treatment.

Dine well

Restaurant seating capacity is capped at 50 per cent, ensuring a distance of at least two metres between tables.

Menus are equipped with barcode technology, while assisted buffet service with cloche are provided in all the restaurants. Food handlers are required to use gloves and face masks to prevent cross contamination.

Guests also have easy access to hand sanitiser in all the restaurants.

For safe in-villa dining, disposable boxes are used, while enhanced table laying and clearance norms are practised.

In addition to the food safety measures, Atmosphere Hotels has also introduced a series of natural immunity-boosting food and beverages to help guests stay healthy.

Meanwhile, strict safety guidelines are also implemented in the kitchen operations.

Food is prepared in small quantities to ensure fresh food is served to the guests.

Enhanced cleaning protocols using Diversey products are in place, with all dishes, cookware and crockery being washed at 80 °C.

Fresh consumables are stored between 0 to 4 °C, and frozen consumables are stored under -18 to -22 °C.

Rigorous training on food hygiene and cross contamination is given to all food handlers.

Health first

At each Atmosphere Hotels’ resort, a specialised doctor is available 24/7 for any medical emergencies. For conditions that require advanced care, round-the-clock boat service is provided to local medical facilities.

Medical rooms equipped with Automated External Defibrillator well-equipped isolation areas have been established at the resorts.

A certified Disaster Management Team is available to handle any exigency.

“Driven by our core philosophy of ‘The Joy of Giving’ we strive to create simple, delightful, and memorable holiday experiences with heartfelt generosity and care,” the announcement said.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offers guest-centric resort experiences through unique resort plans, offering guests a range of all-encompassing experiences, with varieties of dining options as well as a number of complimentary amenities and activities that ensure a relaxed, hassle-free holiday experience at each resort, all the while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: ‘The Joy of Giving’.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013. The group opened its second property, OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, in November 2015; followed by their flagship ‘Lifestyle Luxury’ sub-brand, OZEN by Atmosphere, in July 2016; OBLU Select at Sangeli in July 2018; and VARU by Atmosphere in October 2019.

The group recently launched its sixth hotel, OZEN Reserve Vittaveli in South Male Atoll; establishing its uber-luxe brand – The OZEN Collection.