Atmosphere Hotels to relaunch Vittaveli as uber-luxe OZEN Reserve Vittaveli

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts has announced the launch of OZEN Reserve Vittaveli in South Male Atoll, Maldives; establishing its uber-luxe brand – The OZEN Collection.

Following the resounding success of OZEN Maadhoo since 2016, the young and successful Indian Ocean hospitality group continues its bold expansion of the OZEN brand with the addition of Vittaveli resort, which was previously managed by Dubai-based Jumeirah, and relaunch an exciting new concept for OZEN Reserve Vittaveli.

“We are honoured to be chosen to manage Vittaveli,” Salil Panigrahi, founder and Managing Director of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“The addition of this resort to The OZEN Collection by Atmosphere will be a brand extension of our dreams into reality, offering rustic luxury blending with the Maldivian nature of sun, sand and swaying palms. OZEN Reserve Vittaveli will be launched as a luxury lifestyle resort immersed in an exotic Indian Ocean hospitality.”

Set to open in October, the OZEN Reserve Vittaveli will epitomise relaxed, ultra-luxe island living with grand spaces, access to sun-kissed ocean fronts and gourmet dine-by-design experiences. Each of the 89 villas and suites will offer guests absolute seclusion, with a private swimming pool and direct beach or lagoon access.

The jewel in the crown, “Royal Reserve”, will offer 3,500 square metres of unmatched luxury and elegant living for a blissfully immersive stay. To complete the exotic holiday experience, guests can set off for private adventures on the resort’s 85-foot MY Vittaveli yacht.

The OZEN Collection by Atmosphere is an award-winning lifestyle luxury hotel brand, owned by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. Inspired by the ‘Joy of Giving’ core philosophy, OZEN resorts offer guests luxury and pure indulgence in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

OZEN Maadhoo, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016. OZEN’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN Reserve Vittaveli.

OZEN Tangalle takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2022.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offers guest-centric resort experiences through unique resort plans, offering guests a range of all-encompassing experiences, with varieties of dining options as well as a number of complimentary amenities and activities that ensure a relaxed, hassle-free holiday experience at each resort, all the while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: ‘The Joy of Giving’.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013. The group opened its second property, OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, in November 2015; followed by their flagship ‘Lifestyle Luxury’ sub-brand, OZEN by Atmosphere, in July 2016; OBLU Select at Sangeli in July 2018; and VARU by Atmosphere in October 2019.