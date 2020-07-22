Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives collaborates with local artists for talent showcase

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has partnered with local artists to showcase and promote their talents across the world.

As part of the new #ALLtogether global digital campaign by parent company Accor, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru is collaborating with renowned local artist Hussain ‘Aitkey’ Atheek, and Detune Band, one of the most popular music bands in the Maldives.

If you are looking for a creative outlet this week, internationally exhibited Maldivian artist Atheek will demonstrate how to create your own abstract work of art, in an acrylic pour painting tutorial on Wednesday.

A self-taught artist who started painting at the age of nine, Atheek has amassed more than 12 years of experience as an inspiring and talented artist. He likes to explore and experiment with contrasting forms of art such as digital art, portraits and concept art, using a range of mediums including soft pastels, acrylic, and oil colour.

Apart from participating in and organising national and international art competitions and exhibitions, Atheek plays an instrumental role in operating art studios in several high end resorts in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, Detune Band will be showcasing their music on Thursday.

Take a few minutes to unwind and groove to the original music of the home-grown Maldivian quintet, performing their new song, Mee Raaje ( This is Maldives). If you’ve never heard a Maldivian song, don’t miss it!

Founded in 2006, Detune Band performs a mixture of various genres like funk, electric, acoustics, jazz, reggae, blues, classical and Maldivian music.

The band’s debut album, One Down, was released on April 5, 2014. The album consists of a complete mixture of original compositions based on real life experiences of the journey they took as a family.

Look out for amazing Maldivian talents this week on the following channels:

Movenpick Kuredhuvaru Maldives Facebook: facebook.com/MovenpickKuredhivaruMaldives Instagram: @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives

Nestled on a private island in Noonu atoll, situated in the northern part of the Maldives, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives promised serene seclusion and tropical tranquility when it opened in November 2018. As Mövenpick Hotels & Resort’s inaugural property in the Maldives, it brought a fresh perspective to the country’s hospitality scene.

The resort is designed in a contemporary style with emphasis on comfortable accommodation and a private yet stimulating resort experience. Every modern convenience is incorporated amidst desert-island luxury, reflecting Mövenpick’s renowned commitment to genuine comforts, delivered exceptionally well.

Everywhere around Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives boats superior indulgence — from 105 spacious villas each complemented with its private pool, well-appointed Little Birds’ Kids Club, stunning Sun Spa, superb gastronomic experiences and luxurious guests amenities to unparalleled under- and over-water adventures.