Nova Maldives announces launch of first vibrant local art market

The bright new star among resorts in the Maldives, Nova, will host its first local art market on the 6th and 7th of October, 2023. To commemorate the Maldivian underwater world, talented local artists will bring a vibrant display of creativity and craftsmanship to the Nova guests.

Nestled in the heart of South Ari Atoll, the soulful island has always been committed to sustainable development within the local community. As Nova’s brand stands for being rooted, this unique event will be a platform for six Maldivian artists to showcase their work and promote their growth while taking guests into a captivating world of local artistry.

Nova guests will have the opportunity to explore an exquisite collection of handcrafted goods, ranging from intricate jewellery pieces and stunning hand-carved sculptures to captivating paintings of the vibrant underwater world of the Indian Ocean. Each item will tell a story of the marine life, reflecting the distinct style and passion of the artisans who lovingly create them.

During the event, workshops will be conducted where guests will engage with the artists, learn about their techniques, and gain insight into their creative processes. They will be able to create one-of-a-kind works inspired by the mesmerising underwater beauty.

Moreover, culture enthusiasts will have the opportunity to learn the native language through Dhivehi language classes, feel the captivating beats of the traditional Maldivian music, BoduBeru and even master the local games of “Thin Hama” and “Ohvalu Gondi” through the weekly activities.

At Nova, guests can discover the authentic local lifestyle and tantalise their tastebuds with Maldivian themed culinary journeys.

Nova is dedicated to crafting unique experiences for its guests and immersing them in an artistic journey while embracing the island’s natural beauty.

For more information, please visit https://nova-maldives.com