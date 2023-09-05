Marriott International names Jan Wagelaar Market Director for Revenue Strategy in the Maldives

With its long, palm-fringed, white sandy beach and two additional private islands, Six Senses Kanuhura is open and welcoming new and returning friends. Located in a pristine corner of the Lhaviyani atoll, the island’s natural beauty accentuates the design of the new Beach Retreats and the Reserve. The turquoise waters of the surrounding lagoon promise exciting aqua adventures, while The Point, at the northern tip of the island, lures diners with infinite island and ocean views.

Bryce Seator, General Manager, says: “The long-anticipated moment for the relaunch of Six Senses Kanuhura has arrived, marking a significant milestone in the island’s long history. It has been an exciting transformational journey, and we are very proud to unveil the reinvented island experience that takes guests beyond the beach into wellness, sustainability, and memories that last a lifetime.”

Tropical island hideaway

With 91 beachfront and overwater villas, including 12 new one- and two-bedroom Beach Retreats and the three-bedroom Beach Reserve, with private pools and steps from the ocean, Six Senses Kanuhura is on point for both families and couples seeking quality time together. The laid-back tropical island feel has inspired the elegant architecture, while the interior design takes its cue from the naturally vibrant colors of the surrounding Maldivian nature.

Stories are ready to be written on the island’s white sands; whether it is a lazy walk on the beach during the sunset, a family dinner under the stars, or a picnic on a deserted island, all experiences are crafted to create a sense of reconnection.

The Grow With Six Senses kids’ club and the Island Hideout, designed for teenagers to spend time with new friends, complete the holistic approach to family travel. Crafted experiences can be tailored to suit small and large families alike, including family picnics on a deserted island or private cinema screenings, along with various classes and sessions that can be enjoyed as a group, such as cooking classes, catamaran sailing classes, and paper making sessions at the Earth Lab.

Sound healing and wellness

From the gentle breeze that rustles through the coconut trees to the waves breaking on the shore, the island’s uninterrupted nature sounds are immersive and mesmerizing. At Six Senses Spa, the oceanic drums and signing bowls create a relaxing sound-healing journey. The biohacking lounge offers options to overcome jetlag and also relax the body between dives and workouts, reducing recovery time, and experienced therapists also offer locally inspired treatments.

Culinary Atlas

Many cuisines from East to West are represented in Six Senses Kanuhura, allowing ample choices from a broad spectrum of flavors and aromas. Following the Eat With Six Senses concept, all dishes are made with fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients from the island’s Organic Garden, local fishermen and farmers or the wider region.

The Point offers Spanish-influenced cuisine paired with a Mediterranean wine concept, while Bottega captivates with its deeply-rooted traditional Italian recipes. The Market creates colorful evenings with its ever-changing dinner options, including influences from Southeast Asia, Japan, and India. Sip & Sand offers poolside culinary adventures with cooked-to-order meat cuts and the catch of the day on charcoal fire. Castaway lunch at Drift is an experience that shouldn’t be missed. Tucked away in the lush tropical nature of Jehunuhura, Drift features dishes with freshly caught local reef fish that sizzle slowly on the grill, marinated with fresh herbs from the organic garden and local spices. The Sunset Point promises stunning sunset and ocean views, with chilled-out moments on the overwater hammocks.

Sustainability

The brand’s ethos is reflected in the resort’s reinvention of the original construction as well as its offerings and operations, such as sustainably sourced food ingredients, producing and bottling drinking water on the island, growing vegetables in the organic garden, actively contributing to the island and the Lhaviyani atoll’s marine conservation, and more.

How to get there

Six Senses Kanuhura is located in one of the most pristine corners of the Lhaviyani Atoll, 150 kilometers north of Male, a short 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport (MLE).