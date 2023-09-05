News
Marriott International names Jan Wagelaar Market Director for Revenue Strategy in the Maldives
Marriott International has announced the appointment of Jan Wagelaar as the Market Director, Revenue Strategy for its portfolio of resorts in the Maldives. With an impressive industry experience spanning over 15 years, Jan’s journey with Marriott International began in 2007 as an Inventory Manager with Marriott’s London hotels. His dedication and exceptional performance led to multiple internal promotions, and in 2014, he moved to Dubai to spearhead revenue strategy and analysis for 9 hotels, showcasing his versatility and expertise.
Most recently, Jan served as the Director of Revenue Strategy for The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore where his strategic acumen helped to consistently deliver outstanding business results across all key performance indicators (KPIs). His accomplishments were recognized with the prestigious APEC Revenue Strategy Leader of the Year for Luxury hotels award, which he won twice in 2018 and 2022.
Jan’s appointment as the Market Director, Revenue Strategy for the Maldives follows the successful tenure of Frank Ehret, who held the position for four years before moving for an internal promotion. Commenting on his appointment, Jan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m thrilled to begin my new role working along the talented sales, marketing & revenue teams for the Maldives. With seven stunning resorts in the island nation, each with its unique offerings, I am excited to collaborate with the resort teams on revenue strategies to continue driving exceptional results in the Maldives.”
Outside of his professional endeavors, Jan indulges in his passion for travel, exploring new culinary experiences at restaurants and bars. Additionally, he is an avid cyclist and takes an interest in collecting sneakers.
Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives comprises of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort each located on their own private island and offering the ultimate dream getaway. For further information, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com/Maldives
Culture
Nova Maldives announces launch of first vibrant local art market
The bright new star among resorts in the Maldives, Nova, will host its first local art market on the 6th and 7th of October, 2023. To commemorate the Maldivian underwater world, talented local artists will bring a vibrant display of creativity and craftsmanship to the Nova guests.
Nestled in the heart of South Ari Atoll, the soulful island has always been committed to sustainable development within the local community. As Nova’s brand stands for being rooted, this unique event will be a platform for six Maldivian artists to showcase their work and promote their growth while taking guests into a captivating world of local artistry.
Nova guests will have the opportunity to explore an exquisite collection of handcrafted goods, ranging from intricate jewellery pieces and stunning hand-carved sculptures to captivating paintings of the vibrant underwater world of the Indian Ocean. Each item will tell a story of the marine life, reflecting the distinct style and passion of the artisans who lovingly create them.
During the event, workshops will be conducted where guests will engage with the artists, learn about their techniques, and gain insight into their creative processes. They will be able to create one-of-a-kind works inspired by the mesmerising underwater beauty.
Moreover, culture enthusiasts will have the opportunity to learn the native language through Dhivehi language classes, feel the captivating beats of the traditional Maldivian music, BoduBeru and even master the local games of “Thin Hama” and “Ohvalu Gondi” through the weekly activities.
At Nova, guests can discover the authentic local lifestyle and tantalise their tastebuds with Maldivian themed culinary journeys.
Nova is dedicated to crafting unique experiences for its guests and immersing them in an artistic journey while embracing the island’s natural beauty.
For more information, please visit https://nova-maldives.com
Food
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives presents immersive gastronomic experience with best-selling food writer Rachel Khoo
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands presents an immersive gastronomic experience with best-selling food writer and international TV presenter, Rachel Khoo from October 29th – 31st as she headlines our Master of Crafts and Craftsmanship Calendar this year.
Marriott Bonvoy Members can also bid with points to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Equipped with her highly attuned arsenal of creative culinary credentials, Rachel Khoo will host a series of bespoke guest experiences featuring an exquisite choux pastry masterclass for adults and children, a delectable breakfast grazing table, ‘Guest Judge’ a bake-off amongst guests, visit a Maldivian farmer’s market and thereafter collaborate on a Maldivian Cooking Class with our award-winning culinary team.
Marriott Bonvoy Moment bid winners will have the opportunity to be a part of the series of the above mentioned activities with Rachel Khoo while also immersing themselves in a four-night stay in a One Bedroom Beach Pool Villa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, checking in Saturday 28 October and checking out Wednesday, 1 November.
The internationally-adored, multi-talented culinary bon vivant, Rachel Khoo brings a global wealth of knowledge with a unique perspective and approach to food – resulting in innovative recipes, a highly developed palate and an original outlook toward all she creates.
Known for her colourful flair, Rachel Khoo’s special appearances on the world stage and into the kitchens and living rooms of home cooks internationally through 15 TV shows, include BBC2s Remarkable Places to Eat, her famed TV series The Little Paris Kitchen, BBC Worldwide’s Rachel Khoo’s Kitchen Notebook series, Discovery Network UKs Rachel Khoo’s Chocolate, Food Network’s Rachel Khoo’s Simple Pleasures and Rachel Khoo: My Swedish Kitchen – the TV show counterpart to Rachel’s best-selling cookbook, The Little Swedish Kitchen.
Rachel has judged and co-judged on multiple cooking competition shows including Zumbo’s Just Desserts alongside acclaimed pastry chef Adriano Zumbo, Australia’s popular My Kitchen Rules, BBCs Great British Menu and this summer, Rachel judges on The Great Australian Bake Off Season 6.
At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands guests can look forward to an up close and personal experience with Rachel Khoo by signing up to her choux pastry masterclass where guests will learn the secrets of making the perfect choux pastry, whip up a range of delicious creams and decorate their choux, making them pretty enough for a Parisian pâtisserie!
Guests can also expect to see Rachel curating and hosting a breakfast grazing table of mini choux pastries with exquisite fillings from classic pastry cream to fine Greek yoghurt, fruit coulis, fresh berries, chocolate, nuts and more.
On her first ever discovery of the Maldives, Rachel will travel to a Maldivian farmer’s market to discover indigenous ingredients, watch fisherman bring in their catch of the day and thereafter co-host a Maldivian cooking class as she learns the secrets of recipes handed down through the generations.
For enthusiastic guests, Rachel will preside over a bake-off as ‘Guest Judge’ where participants will present dishes from one of her many best-selling cookbooks and be evaluated based on taste, presentation, efficiency, and speed.
To know more about the exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moment and bid for a chance to be a part of this experience click here: Marriott Bonvoy Moments. For more information, click here or visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives
News
Six Senses Kanuhura returns as a reimagined tropical beach escape
With its long, palm-fringed, white sandy beach and two additional private islands, Six Senses Kanuhura is open and welcoming new and returning friends. Located in a pristine corner of the Lhaviyani atoll, the island’s natural beauty accentuates the design of the new Beach Retreats and the Reserve. The turquoise waters of the surrounding lagoon promise exciting aqua adventures, while The Point, at the northern tip of the island, lures diners with infinite island and ocean views.
Bryce Seator, General Manager, says: “The long-anticipated moment for the relaunch of Six Senses Kanuhura has arrived, marking a significant milestone in the island’s long history. It has been an exciting transformational journey, and we are very proud to unveil the reinvented island experience that takes guests beyond the beach into wellness, sustainability, and memories that last a lifetime.”
Tropical island hideaway
With 91 beachfront and overwater villas, including 12 new one- and two-bedroom Beach Retreats and the three-bedroom Beach Reserve, with private pools and steps from the ocean, Six Senses Kanuhura is on point for both families and couples seeking quality time together. The laid-back tropical island feel has inspired the elegant architecture, while the interior design takes its cue from the naturally vibrant colors of the surrounding Maldivian nature.
Stories are ready to be written on the island’s white sands; whether it is a lazy walk on the beach during the sunset, a family dinner under the stars, or a picnic on a deserted island, all experiences are crafted to create a sense of reconnection.
The Grow With Six Senses kids’ club and the Island Hideout, designed for teenagers to spend time with new friends, complete the holistic approach to family travel. Crafted experiences can be tailored to suit small and large families alike, including family picnics on a deserted island or private cinema screenings, along with various classes and sessions that can be enjoyed as a group, such as cooking classes, catamaran sailing classes, and paper making sessions at the Earth Lab.
Sound healing and wellness
From the gentle breeze that rustles through the coconut trees to the waves breaking on the shore, the island’s uninterrupted nature sounds are immersive and mesmerizing. At Six Senses Spa, the oceanic drums and signing bowls create a relaxing sound-healing journey. The biohacking lounge offers options to overcome jetlag and also relax the body between dives and workouts, reducing recovery time, and experienced therapists also offer locally inspired treatments.
Culinary Atlas
Many cuisines from East to West are represented in Six Senses Kanuhura, allowing ample choices from a broad spectrum of flavors and aromas. Following the Eat With Six Senses concept, all dishes are made with fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients from the island’s Organic Garden, local fishermen and farmers or the wider region.
The Point offers Spanish-influenced cuisine paired with a Mediterranean wine concept, while Bottega captivates with its deeply-rooted traditional Italian recipes. The Market creates colorful evenings with its ever-changing dinner options, including influences from Southeast Asia, Japan, and India. Sip & Sand offers poolside culinary adventures with cooked-to-order meat cuts and the catch of the day on charcoal fire. Castaway lunch at Drift is an experience that shouldn’t be missed. Tucked away in the lush tropical nature of Jehunuhura, Drift features dishes with freshly caught local reef fish that sizzle slowly on the grill, marinated with fresh herbs from the organic garden and local spices. The Sunset Point promises stunning sunset and ocean views, with chilled-out moments on the overwater hammocks.
Sustainability
The brand’s ethos is reflected in the resort’s reinvention of the original construction as well as its offerings and operations, such as sustainably sourced food ingredients, producing and bottling drinking water on the island, growing vegetables in the organic garden, actively contributing to the island and the Lhaviyani atoll’s marine conservation, and more.
How to get there
Six Senses Kanuhura is located in one of the most pristine corners of the Lhaviyani Atoll, 150 kilometers north of Male, a short 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport (MLE).
