News
Dusit Thani Maldives introduces new mobile app to help guests plan ultimate vacation
Set in the heart of the pristine Baa Atoll, offers guests five-star services that are fully personalised to their needs. The luxury resort offers a high degree of privacy and an array of luxurious villas located both overwater and on the beach.
StayPlease empowers guests to establish connections with the hotel using a multitude of channels, encompassing their personal devices and applications, the voice assistant accessible through the telephone, and even through the television.
The StayPlease application is meticulously crafted to meet the requirements of both present and prospective guests, offering them a wellspring of inspiration, confidential insights, and tailor made experiences. Whether you’re planning a romantic retreat or an exciting family getaway, the application is dedicated to assisting guests in optimising their stay to the fullest.
Additionally, the application offers guests the opportunity to venture into the resort’s captivating facilities. Whether it’s the exquisite dining establishments and bars, the rejuvenating Devarana Wellness, or the state-of-the-art fitness centre, every facet of the resort is conveniently accessible via the app. Guests can seamlessly reserve activities and experiences directly through the application, guaranteeing that they fully immerse themselves in all the offerings during their stay.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike.
Alongside elegantly designed villas and suites offering breathtaking views of the azure Indian Ocean, Dusit Thani Maldives boasts an impressive range of culinary delights, encompassing a diverse selection of international favourites, exquisite Maldivian delicacies, and authentic Thai flavours. Dusit’s signature Benjarong Thai restaurant, nominated in the awards, boasts an elegant overwater setting and offers a vibrant feast for all the senses.
Known for personalised and the Can Do! Service philosophy, attention to small details and local nuance, the resort creates a truly meaningful and memorable experience for all.
For reservations or more information about Dusit Thani Resort Maldives, please visit the resort website or contact resmaldives@dusit.com
Cooking
Experience Kaage, an award winning epicurean escapade at VARU By Atmosphere Maldives
As you bask in the warm embrace of the sun-kissed waves on the pristine shores of the Maldives, a culinary oasis awaits at Kaagé, the specialty restaurant at VARU By Atmosphere. Nestled amidst turquoise waters and lush greenery, this cosmopolitan property offers you an unrivalled gastronomic experience that will tantalise your taste buds and nourish your soul.
In Dhivehi, the Maldivian dialect, Kaagé refers to a traditional dining house. During the days of yore, these dining houses served as a large shared dining hall where multiple families would gather for meals and socialise. This tradition is artfully recreated at the hotel. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with traditional drinks and treated to a short, captivating film on the history of Maldivian cuisine, setting the stage for the culinary journey that lies ahead.
The Maldivian architecture of the restaurant is absolutely breathtaking, with wooden and floral tones that perfectly capture the essence of a historic Maldivian house. The welcoming hospitality only adds to the overall atmosphere, making it an ideal destination to relish its exquisite culinary masterpieces.
The restaurant’s culinary team boasts remarkable expertise in unleashing creativity and curating culinary surprises from the depths of Maldivian cuisine. Their artful combination of traditional flavours with modern presentations elevates each dish to an unparalleled level of sophistication, ensuring that every bite takes you on a journey through the storied history of the Maldives.
These dishes are a perfect blend of traditional recipes and contemporary twists, beautifully prepared to capture your attention. The extensive menu involves culinary delicacy from the heritage of Maldivian cuisine with signature dishes such as Gulha, a deep-fried pastry ball filled with smoked Tuna or vegetables and flavoured with finely chopped onion, grated coconut, and chilli, and Kandu Kukhulu, the renowned Maldivian Tuna Curry, a masterpiece of rich flavours, leaves a lasting impression on every taste palate, surpassing culinary dreams.
News
Marriott International names Jan Wagelaar Market Director for Revenue Strategy in the Maldives
Marriott International has announced the appointment of Jan Wagelaar as the Market Director, Revenue Strategy for its portfolio of resorts in the Maldives. With an impressive industry experience spanning over 15 years, Jan’s journey with Marriott International began in 2007 as an Inventory Manager with Marriott’s London hotels. His dedication and exceptional performance led to multiple internal promotions, and in 2014, he moved to Dubai to spearhead revenue strategy and analysis for 9 hotels, showcasing his versatility and expertise.
Most recently, Jan served as the Director of Revenue Strategy for The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore where his strategic acumen helped to consistently deliver outstanding business results across all key performance indicators (KPIs). His accomplishments were recognized with the prestigious APEC Revenue Strategy Leader of the Year for Luxury hotels award, which he won twice in 2018 and 2022.
Jan’s appointment as the Market Director, Revenue Strategy for the Maldives follows the successful tenure of Frank Ehret, who held the position for four years before moving for an internal promotion. Commenting on his appointment, Jan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m thrilled to begin my new role working along the talented sales, marketing & revenue teams for the Maldives. With seven stunning resorts in the island nation, each with its unique offerings, I am excited to collaborate with the resort teams on revenue strategies to continue driving exceptional results in the Maldives.”
Outside of his professional endeavors, Jan indulges in his passion for travel, exploring new culinary experiences at restaurants and bars. Additionally, he is an avid cyclist and takes an interest in collecting sneakers.
Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives comprises of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort each located on their own private island and offering the ultimate dream getaway. For further information, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com/Maldives
Culture
Nova Maldives announces launch of first vibrant local art market
The bright new star among resorts in the Maldives, Nova, will host its first local art market on the 6th and 7th of October, 2023. To commemorate the Maldivian underwater world, talented local artists will bring a vibrant display of creativity and craftsmanship to the Nova guests.
Nestled in the heart of South Ari Atoll, the soulful island has always been committed to sustainable development within the local community. As Nova’s brand stands for being rooted, this unique event will be a platform for six Maldivian artists to showcase their work and promote their growth while taking guests into a captivating world of local artistry.
Nova guests will have the opportunity to explore an exquisite collection of handcrafted goods, ranging from intricate jewellery pieces and stunning hand-carved sculptures to captivating paintings of the vibrant underwater world of the Indian Ocean. Each item will tell a story of the marine life, reflecting the distinct style and passion of the artisans who lovingly create them.
During the event, workshops will be conducted where guests will engage with the artists, learn about their techniques, and gain insight into their creative processes. They will be able to create one-of-a-kind works inspired by the mesmerising underwater beauty.
Moreover, culture enthusiasts will have the opportunity to learn the native language through Dhivehi language classes, feel the captivating beats of the traditional Maldivian music, BoduBeru and even master the local games of “Thin Hama” and “Ohvalu Gondi” through the weekly activities.
At Nova, guests can discover the authentic local lifestyle and tantalise their tastebuds with Maldivian themed culinary journeys.
Nova is dedicated to crafting unique experiences for its guests and immersing them in an artistic journey while embracing the island’s natural beauty.
For more information, please visit https://nova-maldives.com
