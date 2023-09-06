Cooking
Experience Kaage, an award winning epicurean escapade at VARU By Atmosphere Maldives
As you bask in the warm embrace of the sun-kissed waves on the pristine shores of the Maldives, a culinary oasis awaits at Kaagé, the specialty restaurant at VARU By Atmosphere. Nestled amidst turquoise waters and lush greenery, this cosmopolitan property offers you an unrivalled gastronomic experience that will tantalise your taste buds and nourish your soul.
In Dhivehi, the Maldivian dialect, Kaagé refers to a traditional dining house. During the days of yore, these dining houses served as a large shared dining hall where multiple families would gather for meals and socialise. This tradition is artfully recreated at the hotel. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with traditional drinks and treated to a short, captivating film on the history of Maldivian cuisine, setting the stage for the culinary journey that lies ahead.
The Maldivian architecture of the restaurant is absolutely breathtaking, with wooden and floral tones that perfectly capture the essence of a historic Maldivian house. The welcoming hospitality only adds to the overall atmosphere, making it an ideal destination to relish its exquisite culinary masterpieces.
The restaurant’s culinary team boasts remarkable expertise in unleashing creativity and curating culinary surprises from the depths of Maldivian cuisine. Their artful combination of traditional flavours with modern presentations elevates each dish to an unparalleled level of sophistication, ensuring that every bite takes you on a journey through the storied history of the Maldives.
These dishes are a perfect blend of traditional recipes and contemporary twists, beautifully prepared to capture your attention. The extensive menu involves culinary delicacy from the heritage of Maldivian cuisine with signature dishes such as Gulha, a deep-fried pastry ball filled with smoked Tuna or vegetables and flavoured with finely chopped onion, grated coconut, and chilli, and Kandu Kukhulu, the renowned Maldivian Tuna Curry, a masterpiece of rich flavours, leaves a lasting impression on every taste palate, surpassing culinary dreams.
Embark on flavourful adventure with renowned Chef Einat Admony at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Vilu Reef in October
Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Maldives have announced the upcoming and exclusive chef residency collaboration with renowned culinary maven, Chef Einat Admony, from October 18th to October 29th, 2023. The chef’s visit comes as part of Sun Siyam Resorts group-wide and ongoing commitment to elevating the culinary experiences for its esteemed guests.
During her residency at both resort islands, Chef Einat will delight guests with an array of culinary offerings, including exclusive dining experiences, a four-course menu, engaging cooking classes, and a seminar for the resort’s talented chefs. Additionally, as part of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s Silver Jubilee (25 years) celebrations, guests can savour an exclusive pop-up menu from October 23rd to October 29th, specially crafted by Chef Einat to commemorate this momentous occasion.
“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Chef Einat Admony to two of our exquisite five Sun Siyam Resorts in the Maldives. Her culinary brilliance and unique storytelling will undoubtedly create an unforgettable experience for our discerning guests,” Abdulla Thamheed, Group General Manager at Sun Siyam Resorts.
Resort vacationers will be treated to an extraordinary culinary journey and get the opportunity to indulge in the Middle Eastern and Israeli flavours curated by the iconic Chef in the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
Exclusive Dining: A captivating culinary presentation with Chef Einat Admony during breakfast, lunch, and an aperitif at Management cocktails, where guests can interact and share moments with the talented chef.
Four-Course Pop-Up Menu: An unforgettable dining experience with a specially curated four-course popup menu at one of our exceptional restaurants at both islands. Chef Admony’s masterful dishes promise to elevate your taste buds to new heights.
Cooking Class: An engaging cooking class led by Chef Admony herself, where she shares her culinary secrets and techniques, offering insights into the art of Middle Eastern and Israeli cooking.
Chef Einat Admony, widely known as the ultimate “balaboosta” (meaning “perfect housewife” in Yiddish), is the three-time James Beard-nominated chef and owner of the celebrated Balaboosta restaurant, specializing in Middle Eastern & Israeli fine dining. A culinary prodigy with a profound immigrant heritage, Chef Admony’s culinary journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Hailing from Tel Aviv, she embarked on a culinary expedition across Europe, honing her skills in various kitchens before making her mark in the vibrant New York City culinary scene.
Her innovative restaurants, including the beloved fast casual falafel chain, Taïm, have become a culinary destination in New York. Chef Admony’s cuisine is a stunning fusion of her Middle Eastern roots and modern American influences, delivering elevated yet comforting homestyle cooking inspired by her cherished childhood memories.
As a double-time champion and competitor on Food Network’s Chopped and Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, Chef Einat Admony has garnered accolades from prestigious publications like The New York Times, Bon Appetit, HuffPost, and Forbes. She is also the celebrated author of two highly acclaimed cookbooks, “Balaboosta” and “Shuk,” each brimming with tantalizing recipes and captivating narratives.
To be a part of this exclusive culinary celebration, book your stay now and join us in savouring the art of haute cuisine.
To find out more about the chef’s residencies, and any news at Sun Siyam Resorts, or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com, or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com.
Le Meridien Maldives Resort to host two Michelin star Chef Soenil Bahadoer
Gourmets can enjoy fine dining in tropical paradise as Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa hosts two Michelin star chef, Soenil Bahadoer, this October as part of their culinary season.
As part of the exclusive offering guests visiting the luxury resort, located in the Lhaviyani Atoll on the island of Thilamaafushi, can enjoy a bespoke Masterclass with 3-course lunch, 5-course dinner at Velaa Bar + Grill, La Vie, Rosé and Petit Plates Sunset Soirée curated by Chef Soenil and accompanied by DJ at Riviera Beach and Au Soleil BBQ with live cooking pop-up at Le Meridien Hub Garden.
Guests can also unlock once in a lifetime experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments. This exciting opportunity allows two winning bidders to enjoy a Private Brunch Picnic with Rosé wines & bubbles crafted by Chef Soenil on Le Meriden Maldives Resort & Spa’s private island Bodu Finolhu. As well as a private excursion with a fishing trip to a local island, visit to resort’s Greenhouse followed by private Champagne dinner with chef.
Embracing his heritage, the menu at Chef Bahadoer’s Restaurant de Lindehof in Amsterdam, offers a fusion of French and Surinamese cuisine. Diners visiting Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa during the pop up can expect dishes such as Rendang with cabbage, ginger beer ice cream, white soya and European lobster with apple, curry and mango chutney.
Guests booking this gourmet pop up can enjoy a special package, which will include complimentary daily buffet breakfast at Turquoise, complimentary daily buffet dinner in either Turquoise or a three-course set menu at Velaa Bar + Grill, complimentary 5-course set menu crafted by Two Michelin Star Chef Soenil Bahadoer, complimentary 30-minute photoshoot with 1 printout
and complimentary daily water sports.
Chef Bahadoer commented on the upcoming pop up: “All life is an experiment. The more experiments you make the better. You never learn by being told, you should find out by yourself.”
General Manager, Thomas Schult, commented: “Dining on the island is exemplary and guests can enjoy a range of fresh cuisine from local delicacies to Mediterranean inspired dishes to Japanese fine dining. To celebrate our culinary offering we are proud to welcome acclaimed Chef Soenil Bahadoer.”
Marriott members can use their points to purchase exclusive Bonvoy moments, including a Private Island Picnic With Two Michelin-Starred Chef Soenil Bahadoer + a four night stay at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa Sunrise Overwater Villa on double occupancy. In addition, enjoy an exclusive fishing excursion and a tour of the hydroponic greenhouse, followed by an unforgettable dinner in stunning surroundings by Chef Soenil.
The stay package is based on a minimum of 3 nights, prices start from $515 per person, based on a double occupancy. To book your stay: Savour the good life with Two Michelin Star Chef Soenil Bahadoer in Thilamaafushi Island, Maldives | Le Meridien (marriott.com)
For further details, see https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/en-us/moments/15343
Master Baker Steven to conduct IREKS Baking Art & Science training in Maldives
The return of IREKS Master Baker to the Maldives brings exciting news for the local baking community.
Kuala Lumpur-based Master Baker – Chef Steven Selvamuthu, will be conducting pro-bono culinary demonstrations and extensive training sessions from 19th August to 7th September, 2023. Bakers and Pastry Chefs in resorts and HORECA institutions can look forward to enhancing their skills and knowledge under his guidance.
Steven’s expertise in pastries, acquired through training in Gelato University in Italy and a Chocolate Master program in Switzerland, has been instrumental in providing the best solutions to IREKS’ customers in the Maldives.
IREKS, the renowned German company, is a global player in the industry, celebrated for their expertise in developing innovative baking ingredients and catering to the preferences of the health-conscious and quality-driven generation. IREKS provides high-quality bakery flour and ingredients, including baking improvers, specialty bread mixes, gluten-free mixes, vegan mixes, and confectionary mixes. With a growing awareness of the impact of food production on people and the environment, IREKS offers a diverse range of organic baking improvers and mixes for the efficient production of various organic quality baked goods. They exclusively source raw materials from controlled organic cultivation.
In addition to its range of flour mixes focused on multiple baking needs, IREKS also offers a wide “Free-from” range, accommodating various dietary preferences such as lactose-free, palm oil-free, additive-free, egg-free, sugar-free, or vegan options.
In particular, IREKS has been providing a comprehensive Gluten-Free range since 1995. Gluten, a protein that provides structure, is essential for making grains bakeable, and it would be a challenge to bake without its presence. At the same time, gluten-free baked goods are growing in demand – even from those who do not suffer from medical conditions (e.g.: celiac disease). In order to meet the high safety requirements in this specialised production process, gluten-free ingredients are carefully and meticulously selected and processed at IREKS’s state-of-the-art facilities in Germany.
So, this powerhouse of the baking profession, Master Baker Steven, will share his vast expertise with the resort bakers’ community during these demonstration sessions. Should you wish to participate in a training session, please contact Bestbuy Maldives.
