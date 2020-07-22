Baros Maldives celebrates healthcare heroes with extra benefits

Baros Maldives is offering extra benefits to healthcare workers who book holidays at the resort, in an effort to celebrate their selfless dedication to serving their communities during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors and nurses from around the world will receive a complimentary couples massage at the island’s Serenity Spa, a private dinner for two on the beach, champagne upon arrival, and a choice of a free scheduled excursion with social distancing observed.

To commemorate the selfless dedication of healthcare workers, Baros is also creating coral frames spelling out “THANK YOU, HEROES.” These will be placed in the waters of the island’s lagoon, so that the message of gratitude will be permanent.

“In spite of the unprecedented times the world has faced, Baros hopes to keep the positive consequences of the pandemic — of compassion, unity and kindness — remembered by this tribute,” Resort Manager Ibrahim Shijah said.

In order to receive these benefits, doctors and nurses must provide identification upon arrival at the resort.

Baros will reopen its doors to travellers on October 1 with significant upgrades to the resort’s already stringent health and sanitation protocols to ensure a safe and enjoyable vacation.

Only the third resort to open in the Maldives (1973) and the first dive centre to open in the archipelago (1979), Baros is situated in the central southern part of North Male Atoll, just 25 minutes by speedboat from the Maldives main Velana International Airport. It is surrounded by a beautiful house reef, only 15 to 30 metres from the shore, alive with colours, fish, turtles, rays and coral.

With beach villas of classic elegance set in lush vegetation and secluded water villas, many of which come with private pools, Baros is one of the most romantic resorts in the Maldives, the perfect honeymoon getaway. Inspired by Maldivian traditions of heartfelt hospitality, Baros is a tropical island dream come true with fine cuisine and drinks served at three gourmet class restaurants, two bars, and a cigar and shisha lounge.

The spa at Baros is located in a beautiful, lush tropical garden where serenity saturates the atmosphere, and is accessed by over-water stepping stones. It is a tranquil haven where complete well-being in body, mind and soul is made possible.

The well-forged identity of Baros has been consistently enhanced and refined during its 47 years of hospitality.

This bijou island is designed with a cosy and intimate concept that ensures a blissful time in elegance and harmony for couples, honeymooners, or guests celebrating meaningful bonds with loved ones. A renewal of vows ceremony on the beach, a sunset cruise by the island’s exclusive traditional dhoni Nooma, private dining on a sandbank or on the Piano Deck set in the island’s lagoon, are some of the romantic experiences at Baros for couples to enjoy.

For bookings and further information, please email Baros Maldives directly at reservations@baros.com or call +960 6642672. Alternatively, you can visit www.baros.com.