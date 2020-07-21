Baros Maldives to reopen on Oct 1 with unique experiences, enticing deals

Baros Maldives will reopen its doors to travellers beginning on October 1.

In preparation for welcoming guests back to the island, which recently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, resort management has made significant upgrades to the health and sanitation protocols to ensure a safe and enjoyable vacation.

The resort is also offering unique experiences and enticing deals.

Guests booking a stay between October and November will receive to a special rate starting at $502 (plus taxes and fees) for a Deluxe Villa, which will include breakfast for two.

They will also be invited to enjoy some special treats to make sure their holiday is filled with spellbinding experiences and blissful moments to remember.

For body and mind

Guests will receive an exclusive Champagne Breakfast in the sanctuary of their private villa while the soothing sound of the waves and warm breeze from the ocean complete the scene, creating a truly beautiful memory of an extraordinary culinary experience. This enchanting start to the day on the tropical island of Baros will help soothe the cares of the uncertain times of the last few months.

As beautiful and bountiful are the natural surroundings of Baros, the more it means to give back and to help maintain and support the incredible underwater world.

To help, Baros will sponsor a Coral Frame as part of the Coral Reef Rehabilitation Programme in the name of every guest staying between October and November, which will be placed in the translucent lagoon ringing the resort.

Guests will receive regular updates on the progress of their Coral Frame and will be able to get to know the inhabitants of their own little coral garden during subsequent visits.

Safety and wellbeing

To ensure a safe and healthy environment, Baros has introduced extensive operational changes while preserving the blissful island ambience and seamless attention to detail and guests’ requirements that have made this award-winning resort a legend.

The proximity to the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport makes the holiday journey especially convenient for guests as they will reach the island by a short speedboat ride and will not be exposed to any congested areas once they have left the airport.

Baros will open its shores only to a limited number of guests, so social distancing can be maintained effortlessly, as it is one of the smallest island resorts located in the Maldives.

Upon arrival to the airport, resort staff will escort guests straight to the private speedboat and will embark to Baros. Staff will provide hand sanitiser and will sanitise all luggage before entering the speedboat and the resort.

All staff will take daily temperature checks and undergo daily contact tracing. They will also be required to wear a face mask and gloves.

Employees will also remain on the island unless they go on leave, upon which they will need to undergo a two-week quarantine and provide a negative Covid-19 test before arriving back to the island.

Villas will be completely disinfected prior to arrival, including air conditioning filters and private pools. They will be kept vacant for 48 hours in between guest bookings.

Check-in and check-out will be done in the guests’ villa with a designated Villa Host. Upon departure, guests will be provided a travel-size hand sanitiser and face masks.

Common areas and restaurants will have automatic sanitation stations for guest use.

Tables in restaurants will be arranged at a minimum of six feet apart in compliance with social distancing guidelines. In each restaurant and bar, guests will be allocated one server throughout the entire duration of the dining experience to limit exposure.

In-villa dining will be available and only the designated Villa Host will be delivering food to and from the villa.

The main pool and pool bar will be disinfected daily. All sun loungers and chairs will be arranged at least six feet apart.

Activities and excursions will be available for private bookings. If travellers are with a group, these bookings will be limited to four or six, depending on the activity.

Gym equipment and public areas will be disinfected every hour. Sanitation wipes will also be made available for guests after they use the equipment.

Spa treatments will take place in a private Serenity Spa Villa. All spa villas will be sanitised after each treatment and will be vacant for at least three hours in between treatments.

Only the third resort to open in the Maldives (1973) and the first dive centre to open in the archipelago (1979), Baros is situated in the central southern part of North Male Atoll, just 25 minutes by speedboat from the Maldives main Velana International Airport. It is surrounded by a beautiful house reef, only 15 to 30 metres from the shore, alive with colours, fish, turtles, rays and coral.

With beach villas of classic elegance set in lush vegetation and secluded water villas, many of which come with private pools, Baros is one of the most romantic resorts in the Maldives, the perfect honeymoon getaway. Inspired by Maldivian traditions of heartfelt hospitality, Baros is a tropical island dream come true with fine cuisine and drinks served at three gourmet class restaurants, two bars, and a cigar and shisha lounge.

The spa at Baros is located in a beautiful, lush tropical garden where serenity saturates the atmosphere, and is accessed by over-water stepping stones. It is a tranquil haven where complete well-being in body, mind and soul is made possible.

The well-forged identity of Baros has been consistently enhanced and refined during its 47 years of hospitality.

This bijou island is designed with a cosy and intimate concept that ensures a blissful time in elegance and harmony for couples, honeymooners, or guests celebrating meaningful bonds with loved ones. A renewal of vows ceremony on the beach, a sunset cruise by the island’s exclusive traditional dhoni Nooma, private dining on a sandbank or on the Piano Deck set in the island’s lagoon, are some of the romantic experiences at Baros for couples to enjoy.

For bookings and further information, please email Baros Maldives directly at reservations@baros.com or call +960 6642672. Alternatively, you can visit www.baros.com.