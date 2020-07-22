Velaa Private Island staff collect $20k to support Maldives coronavirus response

The team at Velaa Private Island has collected $20,000 to support the Maldives efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“With love for our country and its people, Velaa is more than proud to announce that our colleagues have together collected $20,000, directly funding the Covid-19 support of the Maldives,” an announcement read.

“Everybody can do something, and together we are strong!”

The staff-led fundraising initiative follows a series of efforts by the owners and management of the ultra-luxury resort to help the Maldivian authorities fight the Covid-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed 15 lives and infected more than 3,000 people in the island nation.

Late last month, Velaa Private Island hosted a charity auction in partnership with British Polo Day to raise funds for a major medical donation to the Maldives.

In May, Velaa Private Island donated medical and protective equipment to its local neighbouring islands.

Owners of the 47-villa exclusive island resort have also made a separate donation of medical and protective equipment to the Maldives government.

Czech billionaires Daniel Kretinsky and Jiri Smejc donated five ventilators, 10,000 test kits, 100,000 face masks, 200 respirators and 500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the Maldives.

The announcement comes a few days after Velaa Private Island began welcoming guests again, after the reopening of the Maldives’ borders on July 15.

Nestled in the Indian Ocean, surrounded by pristine blue waters, Velaa Private Island is a safe haven away from it all and the ideal choice for those looking for a leisure break in total privacy and seclusion once the travel restrictions are lifted.

With the borders now reopen, visitors can land at Maafaru International Airport in their private jet and be whisked away on Velaa’s luxury yacht to one of the world’s finest private islands. This is physical isolation at its most luxurious and most pleasurable!

The luxury resort comprises 47 private villas — 18 of which are built over the water and one of which is accessible only by boat, making it feel even more isolated.

Venture beyond the villa and enjoy the most extensive programme of activities in the Maldives: jet-skiing, windsurfing and pedal-boating, as well as hydro flight toys and scuba-diving in the resort’s own dive centre.

Explore the marine environment in a mini submarine or an underwater drone that allows you to make short films of the flora and fauna, which are among the most diverse in the Maldives.

Golfers will be pleased to know that Velaa Private Island offers one of the few golf courses in the Maldives. The Velaa Golf Academy by Olazábal has been created in collaboration with the golfing legend and features a stunning golf course and academy.

Velaa Spa is a wellness sanctuary that curates personalised beauty and wellness experiences. The luxury island prides itself in pioneering some of the most innovative beauty and wellness treatments in the world such as the Cloud 9 relaxation facility.