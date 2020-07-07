New Sun Siyam Cares programme strives to offer safe, healthy Maldives holidays

Sun Siyam Resorts has launched a new health and safety programme ahead of the reopening of its resorts over the next three months.

The Sun Siyam Cares programme is based on guidance from the World Health Organisation and national authorities, and is designed to offer guests a minimal contact experience.

The programme is implemented with the utmost safety, health and wellbeing in mind, to ensure an environment that is safe and healthy for both staff and guests.

“Today we are faced with one of the biggest challenges, as a company, as an industry, but most of all as individuals. More than ever, today we realise what is most important; wellbeing,” an announcement read.

“We sincerely wish you good health and safety. We hope you and your family are keeping well during this unprecedented time. Our journey would not have been worthwhile without your loyalty and support. We thank you for being our family and friends.”

Front desk operation

To ensure a smooth and seamless check-in and departure, all resort teams have been trained to deliver a high standard of service with minimal physical contact.

All guests will be required to check-in online through the Sun Siyam Resorts website for a contactless check-in.

Guests will receive a temperature check upon arrival and randomly throughout their stay. The resort teams have been trained to identify any guests with respiratory symptoms.

Floor markers for safe distancing at front desk and all major outlets will be placed.

Resort teams will provide guests with safety amenities such as masks, gloves and sanitisers upon request.

Restaurants and dining

All restaurants and bars will have social distancing measures in place, with tables at least 1.5 metres apart from each other.

Restaurant menus will be available through a QR code scan. iPad and printed menus will be made available on request.

Buffet restaurants will require prior booking. A team member will assist with the food service as there will be no self-service.

Sunbeds in pool and beach areas will follow social distancing protocols.

Housekeeping

Each room will be cleaned and then sealed as there will be a 24-hour vacancy period between each guest arrival to ensure each room is kept scrupulously clean and hygienic.

The air conditioning systems in each of the occupied rooms will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after each guest vacates the room.

A sanitiser unit will be placed in each room for guests’ convenience and comfort.

All surfaces, including identified high touch points such as door handles, drawers, TV remote and bedside tables will be cleaned and disinfected.

In-room amenities such as pens, notepads, menus and directory will be removed for further safety, but they will be available upon request.

Daily housekeeping service will be discontinued for safety assurance, and will be available upon guest request only.

Public areas

A dedicated sanitation team has been employed to frequently disinfect and sanitise all public areas.

Sun Siyam Resorts will be using Ecolab cleaning products. These are environmentally friendly and comply with the stringent WHO and Maldivian government guidelines.

Hand sanitiser dispensers will be placed at all points of entrance in all public outlets.

Team members

The programme follows strict WHO and national guidelines and is further elevated for the wellbeing of team members and guests.

A dedicated Sun Siyam Cares Manager has been appointed for each of the Sun Siyam Resorts properties to implement, monitor and audit the guidelines.

All team members will go through comprehensive training on the safety measures on a regular basis, before, during and after opening.

Frontline team members will be required to wear protective gear on duty.

Recreation and ativities

All facilities, including water sports, diving centre and gym will be available in compliance with social distancing.

Group activities will have limitations in number of participants, to be able to implement social distancing.

Some of the activities will only be available for private sessions, so guests will have to check with the relevant outlet beforehand for further details.

Wellbeing and care

Each resort will have a resident medical officer who is certified by the Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA).

A resident doctor is also available at each of the Maldivian islands within the Sun Siyam Resorts portfolio.

The doctor is available to all guests and there is no extra charge for the consultation service.

Spa

Pre-booking will be required through designated messaging or by dialling the spa extension. All resorts will limit walk-in guests to minimise the traffic at spa front desk.

All guests will be required to shower prior to any treatment.

Kids club

There will a limitation on the number of children allowed at the facility at any given time, so early booking is recommended.

All children will be required to shower prior to using the facility.

Children below four years will not be allowed at the facility.

Babysitting service will remain suspended until further notice in line with government guidelines.

“Your safety and security has always been a priority in our quest for high service standards and guest experience. With the recent pandemic, we understand the need to uplift our health and safety standards for a worry free stay at Sun Siyam Resorts,” the announcement read.

“We are committed to offer a healthy, safe and luxurious, authentic Maldivian experience. We look forward to seeing you soon at our shores. Until then stay safe and healthy. Stay inspired to embark on a journey with us… Sun Siyam Cares.”

Sun Siyam Resorts, one of the most forward-thinking and dynamic hospitality companies in the Maldives, has a portfolio of five boutique luxury resorts operating in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, including The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives, Olhuveli Beach & Spa Maldives, Sun Aqua Vilu Reef Maldives, Sun Aqua Iru Veli Maldives, and Sun Aqua Pasikudah in Sri Lanka.

Olhuveli Beach & Spa Maldives will begin welcoming guests from July 15 — the day Maldives reopens its borders to foreign tourists.

The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives will resume operations on August 1, while Sun Aqua Vilu Reef and Sun Aqua Iru Veli will reopen on October 1.